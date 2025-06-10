Emmerdale spoilers: Robert seals his fate as he tells killer John about his kiss with Aaron!

When John turns up at the prison, Robert tells him he kissed Aaron on their wedding day

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden sends his killer brother into a rage in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though John's painfully aware that Robert tried to steal Aaron from him on their wedding day, he doesn't know they shared a passionate kiss.

But he's about to find out!

At the prison, Robert is in bits about what happened when he returned to the village to try to win back Aaron and was publicly rejected.

His heart's broken, but when Aaron comes up to check on him, risking his marriage in the process, Aaron is firm. He's chosen John and that's that.

In the face of Aaron's steely determination, Robert's forced to accept that his ex really has moved on and married his half-brother.

In defeat, Robert vows to steer clear of them from now on.

Aaron tells Robert he's chosen John and that's that (Image credit: ITV)

But Robert's decision changes when jealous John then rocks up to the prison, demanding an audience with his rival brother.

John wants a word with his imprisoned brother Robert… (Image credit: ITV)

As a bitter exchange erupts, which sees their dead dad Jack brought into their war of words, Robert revels in telling John that he kissed Aaron on their wedding day.

When John explodes in rage, warning Robert he has no idea who he's messing with, his brother's egged on, determined to find out what his sibling is hiding.

Robert winds up John not realising his brother's a cold-blooded killer… (Image credit: ITV)

With that, Robert triumphantly vows to return to the village, knowing it's the last thing John wants to hear.

Has Robert unwittingly put his life in danger? Is secret killer John going to make him "disappear"?