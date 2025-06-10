Emmerdale spoilers: Robert seals his fate as he tells killer John about his kiss with Aaron!
Airs Tuesday 17th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Robert Sugden sends his killer brother into a rage in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though John's painfully aware that Robert tried to steal Aaron from him on their wedding day, he doesn't know they shared a passionate kiss.
But he's about to find out!
At the prison, Robert is in bits about what happened when he returned to the village to try to win back Aaron and was publicly rejected.
His heart's broken, but when Aaron comes up to check on him, risking his marriage in the process, Aaron is firm. He's chosen John and that's that.
In the face of Aaron's steely determination, Robert's forced to accept that his ex really has moved on and married his half-brother.
In defeat, Robert vows to steer clear of them from now on.
But Robert's decision changes when jealous John then rocks up to the prison, demanding an audience with his rival brother.
As a bitter exchange erupts, which sees their dead dad Jack brought into their war of words, Robert revels in telling John that he kissed Aaron on their wedding day.
When John explodes in rage, warning Robert he has no idea who he's messing with, his brother's egged on, determined to find out what his sibling is hiding.
With that, Robert triumphantly vows to return to the village, knowing it's the last thing John wants to hear.
Has Robert unwittingly put his life in danger? Is secret killer John going to make him "disappear"?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
