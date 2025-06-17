Emmerdale spoilers: Robert's bid to make Aaron jealous ends in DANGER

Robert Sugden has a date with danger in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robert Sugden has been having an absolute nightmare since he returned to Emmerdale.

Feeling as if every door is shutting in his face already, he then hears his one and only ally, his sister Victoria, talking to his number one enemy, his brother John, and is sent spiralling into despair.

With John adamant that Vic should go to the police and tell them that freshly-released-ex-con Robert gave her a black eye, will he manage to persuade her?

Upset, Robert reaches out to Aaron for his input but gets the cold shoulder from his ex-husband.

Aaron is determined to keep Robert at arm's length

It's one knock too many for Robert who then goes on the attack.

Determined to make Aaron jealous, he starts drinking and hooks up with a random guy.

Robert hooks up with a random guy…

Aaron refuses to give his ex-husband a reaction which only serves to make Robert feel even worse.

But Aaron's indifference ends up being the least of Robert's worries...

When his back's turned, his dodgy date laces his drink.

… but when Robert's out of sight, his date drugs his drink

But it's not the date who ends up in control of an unconscious Robert – it's his secret killer brother John!

It's John who ends up in control of unconscious Robert… what will he do?

Belle reaches to Vanessa, hoping the vet can get her sister Tracy to change her mind about banning the Dingles from Nate's funeral.

Vanessa agrees to give it a go but when she starts talking to her sister, she backtracks on her promise.

As tearful Tracy admits the funeral is her last chance to prove her love for Nate, Vanessa can't bring herself to risk upsetting her.

Vanessa listens as tearful Tracy explains that Nate's funeral is giving her a last chance at being there for him

Joe Tate notices someone has keyed his fancy car and presumes it was Billy.

Joe notices his car has been keyed and presumes Billy was responsible