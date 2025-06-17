Emmerdale spoilers: Robert's bid to make Aaron jealous ends in DANGER
Airs Tuesday, June 24 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Robert Sugden has a date with danger in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Robert Sugden has been having an absolute nightmare since he returned to Emmerdale.
Feeling as if every door is shutting in his face already, he then hears his one and only ally, his sister Victoria, talking to his number one enemy, his brother John, and is sent spiralling into despair.
With John adamant that Vic should go to the police and tell them that freshly-released-ex-con Robert gave her a black eye, will he manage to persuade her?
Upset, Robert reaches out to Aaron for his input but gets the cold shoulder from his ex-husband.
It's one knock too many for Robert who then goes on the attack.
Determined to make Aaron jealous, he starts drinking and hooks up with a random guy.
Aaron refuses to give his ex-husband a reaction which only serves to make Robert feel even worse.
But Aaron's indifference ends up being the least of Robert's worries...
When his back's turned, his dodgy date laces his drink.
But it's not the date who ends up in control of an unconscious Robert – it's his secret killer brother John!
Belle reaches to Vanessa, hoping the vet can get her sister Tracy to change her mind about banning the Dingles from Nate's funeral.
Vanessa agrees to give it a go but when she starts talking to her sister, she backtracks on her promise.
As tearful Tracy admits the funeral is her last chance to prove her love for Nate, Vanessa can't bring herself to risk upsetting her.
Joe Tate notices someone has keyed his fancy car and presumes it was Billy.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
