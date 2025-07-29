Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s true feelings revealed after Charity’s bombshell
It’s the morning after the night before in Thursday’s episode Emmerdale, (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having put her granddaughter’s dream of being a mother above everything else, Charity offered to be a surrogate for Sarah after Sarah’s hopes were dashed about carrying a baby herself following emergency surgery.
Even though the teen has a life-limiting illness, such was her desire to have a child of her own that Charity put all other thoughts aside and offered herself up to carry Sarah and Jacob’s baby.
However, following a tumble while walking in the woods with Mack earlier this week, the landlady started bleeding, and she had to decide whether to shatter Sarah’s dreams by telling her what had happened.
Despite the fall being a freak accident, Charity blames herself. And despite not previously having Mack’s full support about the surrogacy, he’s on hand to try to cheer his wife up. But she’s struggling and not taking his offer of help well.
Meanwhile, after his heart-to-heart with Aaron, Vinny decides he needs to understand why he’s feeling the way he does. He’s sure there must be some answers online and he begins scouring the internet for any clues about his sexuality. But will the scrap dealer find what he wants by scrolling various websites?
Elsewhere, Dylan continues to ignore Ray, but what will the consequences be if the drug dealer grows impatient?
And Vanessa and Manpreet bond over the state of their love lives.
