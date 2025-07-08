Emmerdale spoilers: Gran Charity Dingle offers to be Sarah's surrogate!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle makes a life-changing offer in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charity Dingle asked Vic to be Sarah's surrogate, she didn't really stop to think about the consequences.

But the impulsive gran is put firmly in the picture when Robert storms over with his sister Vic and lays into Charity about the idea.

Listening in, it's news to Sarah, too. She's furious that her gran approached Vic without talking to her about it.

It's a kick in the guts for Charity who's only trying to help.

Cain's also trying to realise Sarah's dream and he's not faring any better. As a potential surrogate fails to turn up for an initial meeting, Sarah resigns herself that it's just not going to happen.

Without thinking, shotgun Charity strikes again but this time offers her own body, offering to carry Sarah's baby…

How will Sarah react?

Down the road, secret killer John is having a nightmare.

He's in a right tangle as he hasn't been able to change his husband Aaron's mind about attending Nate's upcoming funeral no matter Tracy's ban. And with Cain still convinced that Tracy killed his son there's no sign of the war subsiding.

At work, John checks out the patients' list and is shocked to spot Owen's name on there. Having caught him trying to date rape Robert, John fumes at the sight of him.

At first, Owen doesn't recognise John but the memory of their clash soon clicks in as he's ejected from the surgery!

Though there's no love lost between the Sugden brothers, Robert's grateful when he sees John manhandling Owen.

Aaron's pleased to see his husband and ex-husband getting along. But it's all an act especially for Robert who still doesn't trust a bone in John's body.

