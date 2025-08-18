EastEnders spoilers: Amy confronts Joel about his offensive views...
Airs Thursday 28 August 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) have more trouble on the homefront involving his teenage son, Joel (Max Murray), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Vicki and partner Ross are sickened when Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) tells them about the offensive things that misogynist Joel said to Amy and friend Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) at Bridge Street Cafe.
Followed by another of Joel's angry rants, inspired by the video blogs of his favourite online male influencer, Drake Zagan.
Vicki and Ross have already attempted tough love to try and make Joel realise the reality of his behaviour and derogatory attitudes towards women.
But nothing seems to be getting through to the lad.
And when the couple try to reprimand Joel again, it all kicks off...
Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is worried about her fiance Patrick (Rudolph Walker) after all the drama surrounding Oscar Branning's (Pierre Moullier) confession about the robbery and attack.
Yolande is heartbroken when Patrick breaks the news that he wants to postpone their wedding...
ELSEWHERE, Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) surprises husband Nigel (Paul Bradley), by bringing his beloved car down from Scotland to Walford.
And there's panic for Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) when he buries the gun.
Only to discover later that the weapon has gone missing...
WHO has stolen the gun?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
