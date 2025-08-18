EastEnders spoilers: Amy confronts Joel about his offensive views...

Vicki and Ross attempt to lay down the law with his misogynist teenage son Joel on EastEnders...

Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) have more trouble on the homefront involving his teenage son, Joel (Max Murray), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Vicki and partner Ross are sickened when Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) tells them about the offensive things that misogynist Joel said to Amy and friend Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) at Bridge Street Cafe.



Followed by another of Joel's angry rants, inspired by the video blogs of his favourite online male influencer, Drake Zagan.



Vicki and Ross have already attempted tough love to try and make Joel realise the reality of his behaviour and derogatory attitudes towards women.



But nothing seems to be getting through to the lad.



And when the couple try to reprimand Joel again, it all kicks off...

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is worried about her fiance Patrick (Rudolph Walker) after all the drama surrounding Oscar Branning's (Pierre Moullier) confession about the robbery and attack.



Yolande is heartbroken when Patrick breaks the news that he wants to postpone their wedding...

ELSEWHERE, Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) surprises husband Nigel (Paul Bradley), by bringing his beloved car down from Scotland to Walford.



And there's panic for Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) when he buries the gun.



Only to discover later that the weapon has gone missing...



WHO has stolen the gun?

