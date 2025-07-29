Hollyoaks spoilers: Grace Black and her sister Clare are ARRESTED!

Clare Devine and her sister Grace Black are arrested!

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her sister Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) are arrested in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Is Rex to blame?

Earlier on Grace’s brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) changes his police statement naming evil Clare and DI Banks (Drew Cain) as joint leaders in the criminal operations involving human trafficking and drug dealing.

Rex, who up until now has been protecting his sister Grace, also says that Grace was involved in the grooming and manipulation of youngsters Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

As a result undercover police are sent to watch Grace’s flat while detectives Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) wait nearby on standby and poised for any alerts.

Rex reveals what Grace's criminal involvement has been prompting the arrest. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

An oblivious Clare and Grace are trying to enjoy themselves inside the flat while Grace’s son Curtis (Reuben Shepherd) heads off to go and spend time with Clare’s adopted daughter, Tori Blake (Harriet O’Shea).

However, when Clare leaves the house she rumbles the undercover officer lurking around and comes straight back in to warn Grace.

When Dodger learns the undercover copper may be compromised, he races to the flat but is he going to arrive too late?

Will the sisters be able to make their getaway?

It seems not because later on the pair of them are ARRESTED!

Time is up for criminals Grace Black and her sister Clare Devine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

And there are more revelations when word gets back to their grandfather, Fraser Black Snr aka Froggy (played by former Emmerdale star John Middleton).

Froggy is an inmate at Longmere Prison where Tom Cunningham (Elllis Hollins) is also serving time and his ears prick up when he hears about his granddaughters' fate.

Fraser Black Snr 'Froggy' is the grandfather of Grace and Clare and is an inmate at Longmere Prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) and Frankie enjoy hanging out at the park but Jacob has a confession to make.

He confides in Dillon that he’s planning on leaving the village soon.

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is struggling following his son Lucas Hay’s (Oscar Curtis) recent violent outbursts towards him.

Lucas Hay has been lashing out at his father Ste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste pleads with Lucas telling him he needs to get professional help to treat his aggression however Lucas is having none of it and snaps back at his dad.

Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is also going through a tough time. She tells Ste how she is struggling to move forward following her painful split with her husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), the father of her baby daughter.

Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) shocks her friend and colleague, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) when she spills some family news.

What has doctor Misbah she just revealed?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.