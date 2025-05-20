Hollyoaks spoilers: KILLER COP! Crooked detective DI Banks prepares to do his worst!
Airs Wednesday 28 May on E4 at 7pm.
With his drugs operation and human trafficking now exposed, DI Banks (Drew Cain) has to act fast in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Teenagers Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) are in terrible danger and their lives are on the line.
Banks must get rid of the teens but how exactly is he planning to do that?
Meanwhile the villagers are terrified about the fate of not just the teenagers but Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who went to try and rescue his daughter Frankie from Banks’s cronies who were keeping her and Dillon hostage, along with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham).
Darren becomes increasingly convinced that none of them are going to get out of the mansion house, where they’ve been imprisoned, alive.
And things go from bad to worse for Robbie who has been locked up for months when he suddenly collapses.
Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is beside himself when he fears his son Lucas (Oscar Curtis) is not going to pull through following his brain surgery.
Oscar underwent major surgery to remove a brain tumour.
However in yesterday’s episode Ste was given the shattering news that Oscar had experienced an unexpected bleed on the brain.
And to make matters worse, Ste is about to discover that his boyfriend Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is involved in the drugs and human trafficking crimes being masterminded by his sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and corrupt copper DI Banks (Drew Cain).
Rex breaks down with Ste and tells him that he was part of the criminal gang and begs Ste for his forgiveness.
But how will Ste, who has already been pushed to the brink and is fraught with worry for his son, respond?
Meanwhile, Banks has already been planning his escape route and is intending to flee the country with his wife and their daughter, Victoria.
Conniving Grace sees an opportunity to take over his criminal empire and has got her own plans in mind.
What exactly is she going to do and how low is she prepared to stoop?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com
