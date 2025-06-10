Hollyoaks spoilers: FINGER ON THE TRIGGER! Robbie Roscoe prepares to KILL Grace Black!

Robbie Roscoe must kill Grace Black to save his own life in Hollyoaks!

A traumatised Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) braces himself to MURDER ruthless Grace Black in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Robbie, who was held captive by Grace, twisted DI Banks (Drew Cain) and his gang for weeks on end, finds himself embroiled with Grace’s sister, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).

Clare, who realises Grace has betrayed her by handing over her daughter, Tori, to the Blake family, wants her sister dead and buried.

Clare Levine (right) wants her sister Grace dead and buried!

Earlier on Robbie, who nearly died following his incarceration by Banks, gets a visit from Clare at his hospital bedside.

The ruthless mum gives Robbie a CHILLING ultimatum: either he kills her sister Grace or she will kill him.

However, Robbie’s fiancée, Vicky Grant (Anya Grant) interrupts their conversation and when alone with Robbie, begs him to run away with her revealing that she has got her hands on a large stash of money.

Vicky (above) was also held captive for weeks by criminal Banks and his cronies.

Later on, and with Robbie finally discharged from hospital the two of them make plans to flee Chester.

However, they are stopped in their tracks when they are reminded that Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is planning a memorial service for Robbie and Darren’s brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).

Freddie Roscoe has gone missing and is now presumed dead.

Emotions run high when Darren reveals that the police have ended their search for Freddie whose belongings were recently found at the edge of a cliff and that their brother is presumed dead.

Meanwhile Grace, Freddie’s ex wife, arrives on the scene uninvited and reignites tensions with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who Freddie was deeply in love with.

Freddie with Mercedes McQueen who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

As accusations spill out it’s too much for Robbie as his PTSD resurfaces.

When Vicky’s back is turned, Robbie sends Clare a message, agreeing to go ahead with the plan to murder Grace.

As Grace prepares a birthday surprise for Clare, Clare is preparing a DEADLY surprise for her sibling.

Grace is busy planning a birthday surprise for Clare unaware that her sister is plotting to kill her!

At The Loft, Clare gives Robbie a gun and keys to Grace’s flat. Robbie psyches himself up and goes to the flat to lie in wait for her.

However, when Grace walks in and finds Robbie armed and ready to shoot, he quickly realises he has underestimated her.

Will Robbie be able to pull the trigger?

Or is it Grace who has the upper hand?

Robbie has been given a gun to kill Grace but can he go through with it?

Will Robbie be able to pull the trigger on Grace?

Over at The Hutch, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confides in his good friend and colleague, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) about his feelings of failure as a father.

When Tony notices the bruises on Ste’s body, he urges him to get them looked at. However, Ste insists it's nothing to worry about.

Who has been harming Ste?

Tony is concerned when he notices Ste Hay (above) is covered in bruises.

Meanwhile, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is excited to be moving in with Ste and Lucas.

Lucas, who was previously in a coma after having brain surgery to remove a tumour, is delighted when he is told he can leave hospital. And when he finds Dillon waiting for him at home, he’s overjoyed.

Dillon asks if the two of them can rekindle their relationship which puts a big smile on Lucas’s face but can they really pick up where they left off after all the trauma that has happened to the two of them?

Lucas Hay, who has recently undergone brain surgery to remove a tumour, is told he can leave hospital.

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) seeks forgiveness from Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

As the two women are deep in chat about their complicated relationship, Sienna’s granddaughter, Tori, seizes the opportunity to run away.

Sienna is HORRIFIED when she realises Tori has disappeared.

Where has Tori gone?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.