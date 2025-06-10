Hollyoaks spoilers: FINGER ON THE TRIGGER! Robbie Roscoe prepares to KILL Grace Black!
Airs Monday 16 June on E4 at 7pm.
A traumatised Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) braces himself to MURDER ruthless Grace Black in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight Robbie, who was held captive by Grace, twisted DI Banks (Drew Cain) and his gang for weeks on end, finds himself embroiled with Grace’s sister, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix).
Clare, who realises Grace has betrayed her by handing over her daughter, Tori, to the Blake family, wants her sister dead and buried.
Earlier on Robbie, who nearly died following his incarceration by Banks, gets a visit from Clare at his hospital bedside.
The ruthless mum gives Robbie a CHILLING ultimatum: either he kills her sister Grace or she will kill him.
However, Robbie’s fiancée, Vicky Grant (Anya Grant) interrupts their conversation and when alone with Robbie, begs him to run away with her revealing that she has got her hands on a large stash of money.
Later on, and with Robbie finally discharged from hospital the two of them make plans to flee Chester.
However, they are stopped in their tracks when they are reminded that Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is planning a memorial service for Robbie and Darren’s brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).
Emotions run high when Darren reveals that the police have ended their search for Freddie whose belongings were recently found at the edge of a cliff and that their brother is presumed dead.
Meanwhile Grace, Freddie’s ex wife, arrives on the scene uninvited and reignites tensions with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who Freddie was deeply in love with.
As accusations spill out it’s too much for Robbie as his PTSD resurfaces.
When Vicky’s back is turned, Robbie sends Clare a message, agreeing to go ahead with the plan to murder Grace.
As Grace prepares a birthday surprise for Clare, Clare is preparing a DEADLY surprise for her sibling.
At The Loft, Clare gives Robbie a gun and keys to Grace’s flat. Robbie psyches himself up and goes to the flat to lie in wait for her.
However, when Grace walks in and finds Robbie armed and ready to shoot, he quickly realises he has underestimated her.
Will Robbie be able to pull the trigger?
Or is it Grace who has the upper hand?
Over at The Hutch, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confides in his good friend and colleague, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) about his feelings of failure as a father.
When Tony notices the bruises on Ste’s body, he urges him to get them looked at. However, Ste insists it's nothing to worry about.
Who has been harming Ste?
Meanwhile, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is excited to be moving in with Ste and Lucas.
Lucas, who was previously in a coma after having brain surgery to remove a tumour, is delighted when he is told he can leave hospital. And when he finds Dillon waiting for him at home, he’s overjoyed.
Dillon asks if the two of them can rekindle their relationship which puts a big smile on Lucas’s face but can they really pick up where they left off after all the trauma that has happened to the two of them?
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) seeks forgiveness from Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).
As the two women are deep in chat about their complicated relationship, Sienna’s granddaughter, Tori, seizes the opportunity to run away.
Sienna is HORRIFIED when she realises Tori has disappeared.
Where has Tori gone?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.