Hollyoaks spoilers: TRAPPED! Vicky Grant makes contact with Robbie!

Vicky Grant has been locked up and kept captive by DI Banks and his gang.

Trapped Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) feels a surge of relief when she realises her estranged boyfriend Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is nearby and is also being kept captive like her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Robbie Roscoe, also locked up, is on the other side of the wall and can communicate with Vicky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The engaged couple, who have been locked away and kept prisoners by corrupt copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) and his accomplice, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) realise they can talk to one another through the wall.

A tearful Vicky apologises for all the mistakes she has made and admits to Robbie that she still loves him. Meanwhile, a guilt-wracked Robbie confesses that he’s the reason she is locked up and says that he and been out for revenge.

As the pair pour out their feelings Vicky asks Robbie if they can be together again as a couple and start over if they ever manage to be free.

Vicky asks Robbie if they can be a couple again if they ever escape. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, following the SHOCKING revelations in yesterday’s episode, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) tells Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) that they have to go to the police about Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows).

Wanting to avoid any police involvement Jez buys time by inviting Joel for a drink.

However, former drug addict Joel is making all the wrong decisions and ends up getting swept away with Jez, partying and taking drugs!

Jez Blake encourages Joel Dexter to go for a drink with him but things go way too far! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the club, Jez is visited by Tommy as the Reaper, reminding him time is running out to kill Joel or he will reveal that Jez is a serial killer.

With Joel high and unable to spot the danger, Jez prepares to kill him!

Is Joel about to become Jez’s latest murder victim?

Tommy Odenkirk blackmails Jez he has got to kill Joel! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osbornes Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is frustrated that her husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is not being present for their son Oscar (Noah Holdsworth).

Oscar, who is deaf, is having surgery at hospital to replace his ear implant but Darren is much more preoccupied about his daughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

Frankie had told him she was going abroad with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) however, Darren is worried when he finds her passport at home.

Where is Frankie if she’s not abroad?

Darren is worried about Frankie. Where is she? And what has happened to her and Dillon? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren wants answers and heads off to see Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) to see if he’s got any insights about where the teenagers are.

However, Donny closes down the conversation and insists that Dillon and Frankie are fine and that he should stop worrying. However, unbeknownst to Darren, Donny is being blackmailed by corrupt copper DI Banks (Drew Cain).

Later, Nancy and Darren, whose marriage is collapsing, start arguing again across Oscar’s bedside as they struggle to focus on him and instead start attacking one another.

Nancy has already told Darren she wants a divorce, but is she about to stun him by revealing she’s pregnant with his baby?

Nancy Osborne has just found out she's pregnant with Darren's baby! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When the pair get home they’re stunned when Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim), bruised and vulnerable shows up at their door.

Nancy puts her anger at Kat aside as she thinks Kat may know something about Frankie. They gently try to urge Kat to tell them what has happened to her and under pressure, Kat starts talking.

Are Nancy and Darren about to realise the full horror of what Frankie has been sucked into after being groomed by Cain and his accomplice, Grace Black (Tamara Wall)?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.