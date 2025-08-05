Hollyoaks spoilers: Broken! Mercedes McQueen spirals ahead of son Bobby's funeral!

Mercedes McQueen is broken following her son Bobby's death

Devastated mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is struggling to cope following the death of her son Bobby (Zak Sutcliffe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Mercy is in pieces when Bobby’s coffin arrives ready for the vigil.

It’s too much for Mercedes who is overcome with grief and unable to face up to the reality that her young son is gone.

Distressed, she flees from the village.

Mercedes had only recently been reunited with her son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, things seem to be looking up for former couple Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey).

Following Rex’s release from prison the two of them have rekindled their relationship and spent the night together.

However they are worried about Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) finding out.

How will Lucas, who despises Rex for what he’s done, react if he catches the two of them together?

Ste Hay and Rex Gallagher have spent the night together following Rex's release from prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When word spreads that Rex is out of prison, Lucas isn’t the only villager who disapproves.

Lots of the locals are angry that he’s been released and make their feelings known.

Tony and Diane are worried that the truth will come about the crash which killed Bobby McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his ex-wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) who have recently got back together, are terrified that Tony’s damaged car is going to be linked to the accident which killed Bobby.

Diane and Tony unite to keep Darren and Mercedes distracted when their battered car is towed away from the garage.

John Paul McQueen has some information surrounding Bobby's death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, there are further developments with the Blake family when John Paul McQueen makes a confession relating to Bobby’s death.

What has the troubled John Paul, who has fallen off the wagon since his wedding day disaster to Jez, revealed?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.