I finally caught up with Netflix’s cheerleader series — it absolutely deserves its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 is now available on Netflix and the series is one of the rare TV gems with a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. I recently binged the new series and can absolutely agree that the cheerleader series deserves the praise.

The series follows Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders veterans and hopefuls jockeying for the 36 spots on the roster. In season 2, a large number of team members retired or stepped down, leaving a large number of vacancies. Team veterans still have to go through tryouts and compete for their spot on the roster, but the relatively high number of open spots provided an opportunity for hundreds of women to go through the process.

America's Sweethearts season 2 is just as compelling as the first season; it was filmed prior to and over the course of the 2024-2025 NFL season so anyone could look at the team roster to see who ultimately made it to the team. Even so, the majority of the DCC's compelling story takes place off the field and outside of the practice studio.

Fans are treated to an in-depth look behind the curtain at what it takes to make it through tryouts and, eventually, what life looks like after making the roster. The candid and unflinching access to the team reveals that being a member of the most prestigious group of cheerleaders in the world comes with monumental highs as well as a tremendous amount of pressure.

The Netflix series isn't the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' first rodeo. The team appeared in CMT's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team for 16 seasons, airing from 2006 to 2021. Upon cancellation, Netflix jumped in to create a new series that follows the team on essentially the same journey, beginning with try-outs and culminating in the final game/performance of the season.

I didn't grow up watching the Dallas Cowboys and only knew of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in passing. Seeing their stories come to life on and off the field in the series has been fascinating and I'm hoping Netflix gives the green light to another season so we can keep following along.

The first two seasons of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are available to stream now on Netflix.