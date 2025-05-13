Did you like Forever? Netflix adds new season of another coming-of-age hit series

If you’re like me and powered through the eight episodes of the new Netflix hit Forever (a show I’ve called the best new show of 2025), you may be looking for something to watch to fill the void as we all await word on if a Forever season 2 may be in the works. Allow me to make a recommendation.

On May 13, Netflix added All American season 7 to its lineup, joining the entirety of the CW original series and its more than 100 episodes.

For those who have yet to watch an episode of All American, the coming-of-age series started as a story about Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) as he pursues his lifelong dream of becoming an NFL star. Along the way, he's confronted with family drama, romantic issues and even a life-or-death crisis as he matriculates through high school. I’ll try not to give too much away, but the rollercoaster ride of trauma and triumph is captivating, and his journey, along with those of his friend group, is sure to bring a smile to your face (after all the tears of course).

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Alexis Chikaeze, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

Spencer becomes less of the focal point in All American season 7. In fact, the canvas is largely reset with a new crop of teens, but peppered with a few familiar faces with new issues.

High school students KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) and Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) collide in large part because of football, but they start out as rivals due to their varying connection to Amina (Alexis Chikaeze). Over the course of the 12-episode season, you’ll see the three of them intertwined in plenty of drama.

While original series holdouts Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Coop (Bre-Z) are there to provide some guidance more or less, the three of them also have some life-changing events they have to face, including a new family member, baby news and a shocking romance.

With all that being said, All American isn’t exactly Forever, but it is a series with more seniority and longevity. Plus, it’s certainly able to hold one’s attention and make you feel the range of emotions you likely felt while watching the Mara Brock Akil hit.

You can watch both shows right now on Netflix with a subscription. Check out the All American season 7 trailer below.