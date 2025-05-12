I've binged Netflix's new hit — and it's the best new show I've seen this year

Over the last few weeks, I’ve really been wowed by the TV and film industry, which I can’t help but applaud Hollywood for. First, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners took my breath away in theaters, and most recently, Netflix hijacked my weekend with their new drama series, Forever.

I literally sat and watched all eight episodes of season one back-to-back, enthralled by the mastery of super producer Mara Brock Akil turning Judy Blume’s classic into an instant hit. I mean, I even opted out of some plans to stay planted to see how everything would turn out.

For those of you who are unfortunately out of the loop, Forever is based on Blume’s novel of the same name, showcasing what it means to be young, in love and trying to figure out who you are in this world and what kind of adult you’ll become. Here is the official synopsis:

“A reimagination of the 1975 novel, the romantic drama Forever follows the epic love story of two Black teens exploring their identities through the awkward and moving journey of being each other’s capital-F Firsts…The young athletes fall hard for each other as they learn just how deeply their first love will affect the rest of their lives, all set against the sun-drenched backdrop of 2018 Los Angeles.”

Lovie Simonte and Michael Cooper Jr., Forever (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Now let's talk about everything I loved about Forever. Right off the bat, Akil and her writing team offered up some superb work. The pacing and fluidity between the scenes ensured I was never bored and always captivated.

It was incredibly brilliant to not only tell the love story between main characters Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.) and Keisha (Lovie Simone) while highlighting their individual journeys into adulthood, but I’m a huge fan of the parental perspective included in all of this.

It makes for a relatable experience as a millennial viewer, knowing what it’s like to be a teen growing up in an age of social media, but now being a full-fledged adult wanting to protect younger family members from the experiences one must actually face as a part of growing up. Oh, and to add, all the culturally relevant aspects of the narrative that speak to the Black experience in America were top tier.

There’s also the casting choices and phenomenal performances of each actor. Cooper and Simone may not have been names that I admittedly could easily recall before Forever, but now they’ll be impossible to forget. They were fantastic and believable in their respective roles. Each high and low of the emotions they portrayed had me hooked, and actually put me on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. I connected with the portrayals in such a way that I was literally rooting for them to win, furious when they made the wrong decisions and “devastated” (just give me a moment to be dramatic) when they were in pain.

And while they were the leads, I also have to applaud Wood Harris and Karen Pittman as Justin’s parents. Their romance may not have been the focal point of the show, but they definitely pull your attention. They have amazing onscreen chemistry, and make those people who identify as single and ready to mingle remember what they are potentially missing out on.

Michael Cooper Jr. and Lovie Simone in Netflix's Forever. (Image credit: Netflix)

Now the music of a series may never be something you readily think about in what makes a show great, but darn it if Forever won’t make you consider this going forward. The curated list of songs for each episode perfectly punctuated every scene and instantly drew my mind to the exact place that writers and directors were obviously trying to get me to go. And speaking of directors, Akil, Regina King (One Night in Miami…), Anthony Hemingway (Genius: Aretha) and Thembi Banks (Survival of the Thickest) collectively banded together to provide some of the most cohesive directing I’ve seen for a series to date.

All in all, if you haven’t started watching Forever, trust me, you’re doing yourself a grave disservice. Like I said, it’s the best new show I’ve seen in 2025, and yes, I have seen Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise. Additionally, as far as my complaint about the series, that really boils down to my desire to have more episodes and Netflix not yet announcing a season 2.

