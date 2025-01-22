Paradise: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sterling K. Brown series
A murder occurs, but is everything as it seems?
In some great news for fans of Sterling K. Brown, he’s headed back to the small screen in the brand-new political drama, Paradise. The series follows him as he tries to combat allegations that he committed the highest form of treason — murdering the president. However, did he actually do it? Or is someone setting him up to take the fall?
It’s also worth noting that Paradise brings about a meaningful reunion for TV watchers as Brown works on the new project with This Is US creator, Dan Fogelman. However, if you’re expecting to see Randall Pearson, think again. The new drama is offering up something quite different.
Here’s everything we know about Paradise, one of the new shows helping to kick off 2025.
Paradise release date
Paradise premieres with the first three episodes on Tuesday, January 28, on Hulu in the US. The subsequent episodes roll out weekly on the following Tuesdays. In the UK, the show premieres on the same date on Disney Plus.
Paradise cast
As previously mentioned, Paradise is led by Sterling K. Brown. The actor hardly needs an introduction, as an Oscar nominee for American Fiction and an Emmy winner for This Is Us, American Crime Story and Lincoln: Divided We Stand. He’s also been featured in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Atlas, Black Panther and more.
Brown is joined by James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson. Marsden is an Emmy nominee for Jury Duty and has starred in other things like X-Men, Hairspray, Enchanted and Unfrosted. Nicholson is an Emmy winner for Mare of Easttown and has also appeared in projects such as I, Tonya, Blonde and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Paradise plot
Here is the official synopsis for Paradise:
“Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”
Paradise trailer
The powers that be were gracious to release two trailers to tease the drama. From the look of things, there may be some high-stakes twists and turns in store.
