Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul: release date, trailer and everything we know about the comedy

In his first movie since wrapping This is Us, Sterling K. Brown stars as Lee-Curtis Childs in the new comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. While this role will be a bit nuanced for those used to seeing him as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama, Brown is surrounded by some great comedic talent in his co-star Regina Hall and executive producer Jordan Peele.

Hall has built quite the acting career utilizing her funny talents which culminated this year in her being one of the three hosts of The Academy Awards. Before Peele’s dive into the horror and social commentary genres, he was a comedic staple on shows like Key & Peele and MADtv. So again, Brown's venture into comedy is well-guided by some heavy hitters.

Just what can viewers expect of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.? Well, here’s everything we know.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. premieres on Friday, September 2, in theaters. If you’re someone that prefers to venture out to a movie theater, you can check sites like Fandango (opens in new tab) to find out where the movie is playing near you.

In some great news for the streamer’s subscribers, the movie also premieres on Peacock on September 2.

To date, an official UK release date for the film has not been announced. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to include it here.

What is Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul about?

Focus Features describes the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. plot as the following:

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs — the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen."

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul cast

Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Image credit: Focus Features/Peacock)

As previously stated, the film stars the Emmy-Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown. Brown has widely received critical acclaim for his roles as Christopher Darden in American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, Reggie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and of course, Randall in This Is Us. Prior to his work in these projects, all of which he’s received at least an Emmy nomination for, he was a main cast member on the TV series Army Wives and featured in Person of Interest.

Co-starring alongside Brown is the hilarious Regina Hall. While she has flexed her comedic muscles in films like Girls Trip and Scary Movie and shows like Black Monday and Black-ish, the talented actress has also been known to deliver stellar performances in more dramatic projects. She can be seen in Nine Perfect Strangers as Carmel Schneider and in The Hate You Give as Lisa Carter delivering more serious performances. (We should also mention while on the subject of Hall that she’s featured in the forthcoming Kevin Hart film Me Time.)

To see the full casting list for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. you can head over to IMDb (opens in new tab).

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul trailer

Regina Hall really does do comedy quite well. The Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. trailer serves as proof of that.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul reviews

As of August 17, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. had a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and a Metascore of 65 on Metacritic (opens in new tab).

Roger Ebert.com (opens in new tab)calls the film a "sharp mocumentary."

Essence (opens in new tab) says of Brown and Hall, "While Brown is fantastic here as a man-child leader, who is obsessed with spectacle and lacks any accountability, Hall is masterful."

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul director

Adamma Ebo directed the film. While Ebo has directed a few shorts prior to her work on Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., this looks to be the most notable project of her career thus far. We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that in addition to directing the film, she is also credited as its writer.