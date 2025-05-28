Good Fortune: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Keanu Reeves movie
Keanu Reeves is a guardian angel in the Aziz Ansari written and directed movie.
Some people have called Keanu Reeves an immortal who doesn’t appear to age, but in the 2025 new movie Good Fortune his majestic aura will be put to good use as he plays a guardian angel in a comedy written and directed by Aziz Ansari, the actor/comedian’s first feature writing and directing credits.
This is Ansari’s biggest project since his Emmy-winning series Master of None, which he co-created, wrote for, directed and starred in. Can he recapture the success of that show here? And who else stars in Good Fortune alongside Reeves and Ansari?
We’ve got answers to those questions and more, as you’ll find everything you need to know about Good Fortune directly below.
Good Fortune release date
Good Fortune premieres exclusively in movie theaters on October 17 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.
Currently, it shares that release date with the horror movie The Black Phone 2 and indie drama Blue Moon (both of which star Ethan Hawke, coincidentally enough).
Good Fortune
The aforementioned Reeves stars in Good Fortune as Gabriel, an angel looking to do a little bit more to help humanity. This is the second 2025 movie for Reeves, who once again portrays his now iconic character John Wick in the spinoff movie Ballerina.
Meanwhile, Ansari plays the “lost soul” that Gabriel attempts to guide. In addition to Master of None, Ansari is best known for his time on Parks & Recreation. This will actually be the first time that Ansari appears on-screen since Master of None.
The rest of the Good Fortune cast are no slouches either, as Seth Rogen (The Studio), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) and Sandra Oh (The Sympathizer) all star. We also spotted Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) in the movie’s trailer, so guessing she’ll at least have a cameo.
Good Fortune plot
From an original script by Ansari, here is the synopsis for Good Fortune:
“A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist.”
Good Fortune trailer
Watch the official teaser trailer for Good Fortune right here:
Good Fortune behind-the-scenes
Good Fortune is backed by Lionsgate, in association with Media Capital Technologies, Garam Films, Keep Your Head, Oh Brudder and Yang Pictures.
Ansari, Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang are producers on the movie. Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio are the movie’s executive producers.
