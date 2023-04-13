The Sympathizer: trailer, cast and everything we know

Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer is a new limited series from Park Chan-wook, best known for directing Oldboy, and Robert Downey Jr. The espionage thriller also has two of the biggest brands in Hollywood behind it, HBO and A24.

Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel of the same name serves as the basis for The Sympathizer, which mixes the classic spy thrills with cross-culture satire in a story that takes place in the final days of the Vietnam War. Previewed during Warner Bros. Discovery's press event to tease the rebranded Max streaming service, we got a sense of what The Sympathizer has to offer and color us intrigued.

Here is everything that we know so far about The Sympathizer.

We do not yet have a release date for The Sympathizer, other than knowing that it is coming sometime in 2024. US audiences are going to be able to watch the limited series on both HBO and the Max streaming service.

While not confirmed, there's a good chance The Sympathizer is going to air on Sky Atlantic for audiences in the UK.

The Sympathizer plot

Here is the official logline for The Sympathizer from HBO:

"Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States."

The Sympathizer cast

Leading the cast of The Sympathizer is Hoa Xuande in what is his prominent role to date. Some of Xuande's other credits include Netflix's live action Cowboy Beebop, Hungry Ghosts and season 2 of Top of the Lake.

Most of the cast is made up of Asian actors, including Fred Nguyen Khan (Transplant), Toan Le (Bigfoot), Alan Trong (The Tomorrow War), Ky Duyen (The Rich Woman) and Vy Le, who makes her acting debut in the series.

A pair of big name actors are also starring in the season, including Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, The Chair) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man). Downey is playing multiple characters in the series and serving as an executive producer behind the scenes.

The Sympathizer trailer

A teaser trailer for The Sympathizer was released as part of the Max rebranding event on April 12. Check it out directly below:

The Sympathizer creatives

The creative team behind The Sympathizer is quite the impressive one, with Park Chan-wook serving as a co-showrunner, executive producer and the director of the first three episodes of the limited series.

Park is best known for writing and directing 2003's Oldboy, but some of his other notable credits include Stoker, The Handmaiden, the TV miniseries The Little Drummer Girl and the 2022 hit South Korean movie Decision to Leave.

Don McKellar is the other co-showrunner for the limited series. His previous writing credits include Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Could (1993), Last Night (1998) and Blindness (2008).

Other directors working on The Sympathizer include Fernando Meirelles (City of God, The Two Popes) and Marc Munden (The Third Day, Utopia).