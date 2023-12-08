The Regime: cast, plot and everything we know about Kate Winslet drama

Kate Winslet will star in The Regime, a new limited series about the fall of a modern European autocracy.

This is set to be the Oscar-winning stars third collaboration HBO, after winning critical acclaim for 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce and 2021 drama Mare of Easttown.

Full of political intrigue and scandal, the series will also feature a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Andrea Riseborough and Martha Plimpton — who features heavily in the trailer.

There's also plenty of talent behind the camera as well, with Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs directing the series. Frears screen credits include The Queen and British TV dramas Quiz and A Very English Scandal, while Hobbs is well known for directing Broadchurch and episodes of Netflix drama The Crown.

Will Tracy — who wrote The Menu and episodes of Succession — will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Here's everything we know about The Regime so far...

The Regime will be on our screens in 2024, airing on HBO in the US and on Sky in the UK. When we have more details on transmission, we'll be sure to let you know.

Filming took place in Austria, at Vienna's Liechtenstein Garden Palace, part of the Liechtenstein Museum, and the UK.

Is there a trailer for The Regime?

There sure is! Check it out here...

The Regime plot

An HBO logline simply says the limited series... "tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel."

However after the watching the trailer it's clear that Winslet plays the Chancellor of a fictional Central European autocracy, who finds her position threatened by domestic turmoil. It looks like she plays a character with very particular tastes as well!

The Regime cast

Kate Winslet, who plays the leading role in this limited series, is one of the world's most celebrated actors. She starred in blockbuster film Titanic and won an Oscar for her portrayal of a former Nazi camp guard in 2008 film The Reader.

In 2021 she was highly praised for her performance in Mare of Easttown and the following year won two BAFTAs for her Channel 4 film, I Am Ruth.

The rest of the cast includes, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone), Guillaume Gallienne (Me, Myself and Mum), Andrea Riseborough (National Treasure), Martha Plimpton (A Town Called Malice), Hugh Grant (Notting Hill), Danny Webb (Liar), David Bamber (Darkest Hour), Henry Goodman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Stanley Townsend (In The Name of the Father), Rory Keenan (The Duchess), Karl Markovics (Resistance) and Pippa Haywood (Prisoner's Wives).