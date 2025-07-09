The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy fears for Finn after Sheila is shot?

Luna’s plan to get rid of Steffy backfires in The Bold and the Beautiful, leading us to wonder if things are about to get complicated for Finn and Steffy’s marriage after Sheila attempts to rescue Steffy.

There’s a not-so-subtle irony to the fact that Luna (Lisa Yamada) wanted to eliminate Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in order to have a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan). Her plan backfired when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) arrived to stop her and Sheila ended up getting shot to protect Steffy. (As Luna pointed out in the July 8 episode , Sheila only got shot in the foot so it’s not like she’s going to die…but the nine-toed villain may have lost another digit)

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Sheila tried to save Steffy. Just a few years ago, Sheila learned that her evil body double, Sugar, was going after Steffy and Sheila ended up being locked in a cage when she tried to stop Sugar from harming Finn’s wife. Finn and Deacon (Sean Kanan) rushed to Sheila’s rescue and Finn heralded Sheila’s heroics, but no one else really appreciated Sheila’s efforts because it was Steffy who was traumatized by the whole incident.

Things are a little different now. Steffy can attest to Sheila arriving in time to save the day. Steffy heard Sheila pleading with Luna to stop threatening Steffy, and Steffy knows that it was an injured Sheila who tried to distract Luna so that Liam (Scott Clifton) could grab the gun.

When Finn arrived on the scene and saw that his mother had been shot — by his daughter, no less — the emotions were written across his face. And this could pose a huge problem for Steffy, who would rather that her husband have no contact with Sheila at all.

There’s no denying that Sheila was trying to save Steffy. She’s been leaving messages for Finn and she even tried to talk to them at the Malibu house but Taylor (Rebecca Budig) refused to listen. All of these things will be proof, in Finn’s mind, that Sheila has indeed changed and she’s not a threat to Steffy.

Suddenly, we think Steffy will find herself struggling to convince Finn that Sheila needs to stay away. He’ll point to the two times Sheila tried to protect Steffy as evidence that she’s a different person, while Steffy (and her parents) will say that she can’t be trusted. This will drive a whole new wedge into their relationship and this time it will be harder for Steffy to keep Finn away from his birth mother because he’ll be leaning on Sheila to cope with the fallout from Luna’s actions.

Steffy is going to face an uphill battle with Finn. Though he’s devoted to protecting Steffy and their kids, he’s going to push for a relationship of some kind with Sheila and it will make things very difficult for their marriage in the coming days and weeks as Sheila recovers.