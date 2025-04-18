The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila plots against Finn?

When Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) arrived at Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office in the April 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, she no doubt expected some friction but had no idea he’d be so cold toward his newly-discovered daughter. Will Sheila have to plot against Finn to get what she wants?

Sheila’s no fool. She knows how to sneak around and as a former nurse it’s very easy for her to slip in and out of a hospital without being seen. She knows she’s persona non grata in Finn’s office (and his life, for that matter) but she appears every now and then to throw him off balance.

This was the first time Sheila has been able to see her son since the revelation that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter, and while Sheila expected some resistance from her son, who has already made it clear he can’t have a relationship with her, she was not expecting his forceful and cold rejection of her.

Sheila likely expected that Finn’s reluctance to have a relationship with Luna stemmed from Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) influence, and she probably thought he’d say that he wanted a relationship with her but it wasn’t possible.

Hearing him say that he could have been a positive influence on Luna if he’d been there from the start, but he wasn’t there. “Blood or no blood, she’s no daughter of mine,” he tells her. Naturally, this is shocking to Sheila, whose maternal claim to Finn is based on their blood bond despite the fact that she didn’t raise him.

This changes everything in her grand plan to reunite Luna and Finn as father and daughter. Sheila thought the barrier would be Steffy, but it’s actually Finn who sees Luna as a problem. That means the OG soaps villain is going to have to get creative in her scheming.

Sheila knows that Finn’s family is everything to him, so we’re guessing she’s going to trigger a chain of events that weakens his resolve and isolates him so that he’s left with no choice but to reach out to the only family he has left. Sheila needs to get Steffy out of the picture (perfect timing, as MacInnes Wood is about to head out on maternity leave); while Luna is the perfect vehicle to drive Steffy away, Sheila can’t have Finn blaming Luna for Steffy’s departure the way he blamed Sheila for Steffy leaving last year.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given Hope’s (Annika Noelle) current downward spiral, we think Sheila might try to channel Hope’s attention back to her short-lived infatuation with Finn. Hope kissed Finn once, without his consent, and it was enough to make Steffy furious at both of them even though Finn had nothing to do with it. What if Steffy thinks Hope is on the prowl again and Finn is welcoming it?

We know it’s a long shot, but when you have criminal mastermind Sheila trying to make things right for her darling, double-murdering granddaughter, well, we know she’s going to pull out all the stops, even if it means temporarily ruining Finn’s life to achieve it. In her view, Finn would be better off with his biological mother and daughter in his life anyway, so if she can pull enough strings to make it happen, then she’s going to do whatever it takes at any — and all — costs.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.