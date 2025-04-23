The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila undermines Deacon's plan?

Sheila knows that Deacon wants Hope to get back together with Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, but does Sheila have other plans?

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is hoping that Hope (Annika Noelle) gets back together with Liam (Scott Clifton) to get some much-needed stability in her life. He expressed his sentiments to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the April 23 episode , but she was oddly quiet about it. Why?

We think it has something to do with Sheila’s quest to divide Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Sheila knows she can’t have a relationship with her son while he’s married to Steffy; she also knows that Steffy will never allow him to have a relationship with his daughter, Luna (Lisa Yamada), either.

The only way to rectify the situation is for Sheila to drive a wedge between Steffy and Finn, and the best way to make it happen is Liam.

Sheila knows all too well that Liam was still in love with Steffy while he was married to Hope. It’s part of what made his marriage to Hope fall apart in the first place. In her mind, it’s entirely possible that she could manipulate situations so that Steffy and Liam gravitate back together, leaving Finn available. (In fact, the best thing that could have happened, in her mind, was for Hope and Finn to get together)

What Sheila doesn’t know is that Liam is battling an inoperable brain tumor. Yes, he’s closer to Steffy than ever before, but not in a romantic way. He’s fighting for his life and Steffy has pledged to be right there with him — with Finn. In fact, Finn and Liam are closer than ever.

Sheila might be scheming to isolate Finn from Steffy, with Liam as her pawn, but she has no idea that things are in motion at the moment that could derail her plans.

One thing is for sure, though: Sheila won’t want Hope and Liam getting back together, which means she’ll probably start angling for Hope and Carter to reunite somehow to ensure that she doesn’t go back to her ex-husband. All that matters to Sheila is getting Finn out from under Steffy’s control, no matter what it takes, even if she has to use Liam and Hope to do it.