The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila warns Finn that Steffy's life is in danger?

With Luna starting to spiral out of control on The Bold and the Beautiful, will Sheila be forced to tell Finn about her plans for Steffy?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) may not appreciate Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) keeping her from seeing her son and grandson, but Sheila understands that if something happened to her, it would ruin Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes’ lives.

In the preview for the week of May 26 we see that Luna (Lisa Yamada) has a not-problematic-at-all solution to get Steffy out of the way: kill her.

Now, Sheila has done some bad things in the past. She might be trying to reform her image at the moment, but even she knows that there’s a reason Steffy doesn’t like her and she’s willing to play by the rules in hopes that things will change.

In Luna’s case, the murderess doesn’t believe she should be forced to stay away from her father after all the years of searching for him, so she’s willing to do whatever it takes to eliminate any barriers to her goal, even if it means killing again.

Sheila might not like Steffy, but she does love her son. She knows that if something happened to Steffy it would crush him, so we think she’s going to go to her son with a stark warning: Luna is no good and he needs to protect Steffy from her at all costs.

(Image credit: CBS)

Knowing that Luna is a loose cannon is too much of a liability for Sheila. While she loves her granddaughter and loves having her in her life, there’s no way she can invite that level of craziness into her life. She has to think about the safety and welfare of her son, her grandson and Deacon (Sean Kanan), who already lost his two friends thanks to Luna.

Sheila suspects that Luna has no impulse control and that’s looking to be very true at the moment as she goes after Will (Crew Morrow) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) despite both men telling her to leave them alone. The most responsible thing for Sheila to do is to let Finn know what’s going on so that he can protect Steffy.

Of course, we have to note that Sheila is shrewd as ever, and while she has no love for Steffy, snitching on Luna isn’t altruistic by any stretch. There’s no doubt that in telling Finn about Luna’s plans, she’s hoping to gain more trust in Steffy’s eyes so that she can move closer to her goal of having Finn in her life. In a way, Luna is a pawn in Sheila’s long game, but Luna is the one making it all too easy to be targeted because she’s simply too dangerous to be left unchecked.