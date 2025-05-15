Is The Bold and the Beautiful setting up a shocking betrayal?

Though the current focus is Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn is in the middle of a battle he doesn’t realize is being fought and we think it could get pretty ugly.

Since marrying Deacon (Sean Kanan), Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been trying to stay on the up and up. Though she desperately wants to be part of Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) life, she knows she has to stay away because Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t allow her to be near him.

When Luna (Lisa Yamada) showed up, she gave Sheila a link to Finn that seemed like a blessing in disguise. Surely Finn would embrace Luna and be grateful to Sheila for helping the young woman out, right?

Nope.

So far, Finn has soundly rejected Luna and even Sheila can see that the double murderer is having trouble taking the hint that he doesn’t want anything to do with her. (Luna remains convinced that the fact he didn’t throw her out right away signals some kind of paternal compassion, but she’s forgetting that she kept moving away from the front door, making that a tough argument)

Sheila is also contending with Deacon’s very strong feelings about having Luna around. He doesn’t want her near Il Giardino, and he doesn’t want her in Sheila’s life, either. Being around Luna puts Sheila’s marriage at risk — along with the stability of the life she’s trying to build — and that’s not something she’s willing to lose.

That brings us to the idea of a shocking betrayal. Both Sheila and Luna want Finn in their lives, but Steffy isn’t keen on having either one of them around. They’ve both tried to kill her in the past so her reluctance to have them in her life is totally understandable. However, Sheila has been working hard to change her image by steering clear of her son as much as possible (she still stops by his office on occasion).

Sheila is smart enough to know that Luna is never going to get what she wants if Finn is telling her that he doesn’t want her in her life. In Sheila’s mind, Finn tried to make things work for his birth mother but he’s drawn a line for his daughter and that says something. While she would have liked seeing her son have a relationship with her granddaughter, Sheila is always going to be looking out for herself, first and foremost.

Luna presents an interesting opportunity for Sheila. Though she loves having her granddaughter in her life, Sheila wants to keep Deacon happy and she wants to keep showing Finn — and, by extension, Steffy — that she’s a changed woman. Sympathizing with Luna won’t help her cause, so we think Sheila is going to let Luna get just close enough to where she’s a problem for Finn and Steffy, and then she’s going to swoop in and play the hero, just like she tried to do when Sugar was preying on Steffy. (We never learned much about Sugar’s attempt to kill Steffy, but we know Sheila claimed she was trying to stop her from hurting Steffy and that’s how she ended up being locked away to die, which is where she was when Finn and Deacon rescued her)

There’s a decent chance that Steffy will feel some small semblance of appreciation toward Sheila if she does something to help protect her family from Luna, and that would give Sheila what she wants: a relationship with Finn and Hayes.

Do we think Sheila would throw Luna under the bus to get what she wants? Yes, yes we do. It’s only a matter of how and when she’ll do it.