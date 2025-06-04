The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: the honeymoon's over?

It looks like the honeymoon is over for Deacon after Sheila revealed that she’s been keeping in touch with Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now Deacon has some thinking to do.

After Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) revealed that she’s been seeing Luna (Lisa Yamada) against Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) wishes in the June 3 episode , Deacon was left reeling.

Deacon has been very understanding and supportive of Sheila and her continued desire to see her son and grandson, but he drew the line upon learning that Sheila was Luna’s grandmother. Luna killed two of his friends, and that’s something he won’t be able to overlook, ever.

Naturally, this revelation is going to send shockwaves through Deacon’s relationship with Sheila. Until this point, their post-matrimonial life has been relatively blissful despite weathering Tom and Hollis’ deaths and the resulting negative media coverage that their murders brought to Deacon’s restaurant.

Now things have changed. Sheila promised that she would stay away from Luna, but she clearly didn’t do that. Sheila violated Deacon’s trust and went behind his back to have a relationship with the one person he asked his wife to stay away from, and that’s not going to be something he can overlook.

The question is whether or not Deacon can work through this. He can’t erase the fact that Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter, and he can’t ignore the fact that Sheila lied to him.

However, there is a glimmer of hope: Sheila just had front row seats to “the real” Luna. She saw firsthand that Luna is incapable of hearing the word “no” and refuses to accept that what she’s done is wrong. And now that Luna is after Steffy, there’s a chance here for Sheila to step up and do the right thing by turning Luna over to the police to protect Steffy and her family.

With Deacon’s encouragement, Sheila might end up getting what she’s always wanted: a relationship with Finn. By turning Luna in, she’ll be proving to Deacon that she knows what she did was wrong, and she’ll be showing everyone that she has changed. It’s likely the only way Sheila can make up for going behind Deacon’s back, proving that he’s always going to be more important to her.