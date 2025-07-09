How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 online or on TV from around the world

It's the longest-running script comedy in the US and it's still going: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 returns from Wednesday, July 9 and we're going to help you figure out how to watch it.

The Gang are back in force for season 17 and you probably already know a little bit about this new batch of episodes; it's due to wrap up the crossover with Abbott Elementary that began earlier this year.

Beyond that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 is set to bring back the classic hijinks of the show: The Gang will create plots and schemes to keep the bar successful, fight for what they believe in and make a bit of money.

The trailer shows members of the group acting as security guards, going on a dating show and visiting a certain Philly school.

So here's how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 when it comes out.



How to watch IASIP season 17 in the US

You've got two options to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 in the US: on cable or online. Both options will let you see the show at the same time.

On cable, the series will air on FXX at 9 pm ET/PT every Wednesday starting on Wednesday, July 9 (on that first day, two will stream back-to-back).

If you don't have cable, you can use a live TV streaming service to stream from FXX and other cable channels over the internet. Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all have the channel, as does Sling TV if you buy the Hollywood Extra add-on pack.

What about streaming? Episodes of the show will release on Hulu at the same time as they're broadcast on FXX. Hulu costs $7.99 for ad-enabled which is its cheapest plan.

How to watch IASIP season 17 in the UK

As is always the case with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, there's no confirmed release date for season 17 of the show straight away.

In the past, we've had to wait a few weeks to see IASIP release in the UK, so that's no surprise. We don't have any news on where it'll land, but I can make a good guess.

Past seasons have arrived to, and are still streaming on, Netflix. Yes, Netflix, not Disney Plus as some expect.

The catch is that IASIP is one of the shows that isn't available through the streamer's £4.99-per-month ad-supported plan, and you'll need to pay £3 extra for the ad-free plan to see it.

Don't want to wait to watch It's Always Sunny season 17? You might want to use a VPN for streaming to see it when it airs earlier.

How to watch IASIP season 17 in Australia

There's a confirmed release of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 in Australia: it'll stream on Disney Plus. Just, not straight away.

Episodes will land on Disney Plus weekly starting on Wednesday, July 16. That means they'll all hit the platform one week on from their US air date.