How to watch Adults: stream the new comedy series online

The new comedy series Adults arrives on Wednesday, May 28, and it could be the new Friends for fans of stories about coming of age in the city.

Adults is about five twenty-somethings living together in New York City. They try their hardest to be the best people they can be, although sometimes that's easier said than done in the big city.

The cast of Adults are all unknown up-and-coming comedy actors which should add authenticity to the story.

Here's how to watch Adults.

How to watch Adults on cable

To watch Adults on cable, you'll need to find a way to watch the FX cable channel.

The first episode of the show will air at 9 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, May 28 and the second will show forty minutes after that. Then every Wednesday two more episodes will air at the same times until Wednesday, June 18.

If you don't currently have FX as part of your cable plan, several live TV streaming services offer the channel on at least one tier including Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Adults online

Instead of watching Adults on cable, you can stream episodes of the series online the day after they air on FX.

That means two episodes will land every week from Thursday, May 29 until Thursday, June 19.

There isn't one streaming service you can use but two: the episodes will stream on both Disney Plus and Hulu. The streaming services cost $9.99 individually or $10.99 for both via the Disney Bundle.

How to watch Adults internationally

If you don't live in the US but had your interest piqued by my Friends comparison, you might be wondering how you can watch Adults abroad.

Unfortunately so am I as no international streaming release has been confirmed for Adults.

We'll update you if that changes. It's most likely that the show will air on Disney Plus as most FX shows end up streaming there internationally, but the real question is 'when'.