How to watch The Stolen Girl: stream the new thriller series online

Alex Dahl's popular thriller novel Playdate has now been turned into a TV show, entitled The Stolen Girl, and it hits screens from Wednesday, April 16 (though you may have to wait to watch it, depending on where you live).

The Stolen Girl stars Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, Jim Sturgess and Ambika Mod. It's about a woman whose daughter goes on a sleepover... but vanishes alongside the friend and her family.

The woman realizes that her daughter has been abducted and as a manhunt goes on, she and her husband face media scrutiny as long-buried secrets emerge.

The method of watching The Stolen Girl varies by country, but we'll help you find a way to watch it here. And if you prefer to read the novel before watching the adaptation, you can find Playdate on Amazon here.

How to watch The Stolen Girl in the US

You can watch The Stolen Girl in the US on cable or on streaming.

Let's start with cable, because that's the first way to see it. Episodes of The Stolen Girl will air on Freeform every Wednesday at 10 pm ET/PT beginning on Wednesday, April 16.

Freeform is a cable channel available on various providers but live TV streaming services can help you get access if you've cut the cord. These are online streaming platforms that offer cable channels, and cost a lot less than standard cable plans.

Several such services have Freeform. Sling TV is the cheapest at $45 per month via its Orange plan, while it's also on Fubo (all plans), DirecTV (all plans) and Hulu with Live TV (which may be the best pick for reasons we'll get to...)

Instead of watching The Stolen Girl live on TV, you can stream episodes on Hulu. Each one will hit the streaming service the day after it airs on Freeform, so weekly beginning on Thursday, April 17.

Each month, Hulu costs $9.99 for its ad-enabled plan or $18.99 for ad-free streaming, however there are two other great ways to sign up.

One of these is via the Disney Bundle, which gets you both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $10.99. There are higher tiers which make those streamers ad-free or include ESPN Plus too.

Your other option is via the aforementioned live TV streamer Hulu with Live TV, because higher tiers of this include Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the subscription plan.

How to watch The Stolen Girl in the UK

It's a lot simpler to watch The Stolen Girl in the UK than in the US, so don't get worried about that large section you've just scrolled through!

The Stolen Girl will stream on Disney Plus, with episodes airing on the streaming service every Wednesday from Wednesday, April 16.

A subscription to Disney Plus starts at just £4.99 per month, for its ad-supported plan. Paying £7.99 per month gets you ad-free streaming which I'd recommend given how many ads Disney shows you.

How to watch The Stolen Girl in Australia

As in the UK, Australian thriller fans will be able to watch The Stolen Girl by signing up for the streaming service Disney Plus.

Episodes will arrive on the same day as elsewhere: weekly from Wednesday, April 16.

After recent price increases, Disney Plus costs $15.99 per month with an annual alternative at $159.99 for an entire year of streaming.