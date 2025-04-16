The Stolen Girl episode 2 recap: Is Lucia dead?

The Stolen Girl is a psychological thriller that follows the harrowing story of a couple, Fred and Elisa, whose 9-year-old daughter, Lucia, is kidnapped during a sleepover with her new best friend.

The five-part series, which is based on the bestselling novel Playdate by Alex Dahl, then sees horror unfold for Fred and Elisa as secrets and lies are revealed in the days that follow Lucia's disappearance.

Soon, the twists and turns keep coming as the police try and work out how Lucia was taken, and why...

The second episode opens with a flashback to when Lucia is at her playdate with Josie. They are playing hide and seek and trying on Rebecca's clothes. But when Lucia suggests trying on Josie's father's clothes, Josie replies that her dad is dead, but she wasn't supposed to tell her that. Rebecca comes in and says she has made hot chocolate, and after the girls have finished their drinks, she asks Josie to go and put her pajamas on while Lucia stays with her in the kitchen. She asks Lucia if she can call her Lulu like her mummy does, and Lucia says she can.

Lucia then gets sleepy, and Rebecca tells her to lie down on the sofa and it becomes clear that Rebecca has drugged Lucia's hot chocolate. The doorbell rings and Rebecca lets in a man wearing gloves, who picks up a sleeping Luica and carries her out of the house, all while Josie is downstairs. The man carries Lucia to the car, puts her in a suitcase and zips it up.

The episode then flashes forward to five days after Lucia's kidnapping and Geroge is having breakfast alone at home when a letter addressed to the Blix family comes through the door. He takes it to a sleeping Elisa but drops it on the floor and forgets about it, leaving Elisa clueless to its existence.

Elisa goes for a drive and she has flashbacks to all the moments with Rebecca that she should have realized something didn't add up - the fact she knew what Fred's job was and the fact she didn't want Elisa taking photos of Josie. Realising this is the last photo she has of her daughter, Elisa posts it on her social media, asking if anyone knows the other child in the image, even though it is taken from behind both girls as they ran away, playing.

Selma is doing a story on a local out-of-control pig and hating every minute of it when her phone pings and she sees the image that Elisa has just uploaded to her social media. She calls her boss, Caleb, and says she wants to try and get an interview with Elisa, and he tells her it is impossible because the police won't let her. Selma says Elsia has been all over her social media for the last 7 or 8 years, but before that, there is nothing, no previous jobs or drunken uni photos, which she thinks is odd and means she might have changed her identity.

Selma realises something doesn't add up about Elisa. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

DI Shona Sinclair goes to see Fred and Elisa and tells them that although it has been five days, they are no closer to finding Lucia and that whoever took her planned it meticuliously. She also has a go at Elisa about the fact that she released the photo of Josie and Lucia, telling her that it is essential that the police have control over what is released into the public domain.

Later, as she is playing with George, Elisa finally finds the letter and it says the kidnappers want money in return for Lucia's safety.

The episode then cuts to a prison where someone called Marcus Turner is collecting his newspaper for the day.. back in his cell, he tears out all the bits about Lucia and hides them in his pillowcase.

Fred and Elisa take the letter to the police, who swab it for prints. They say it was delivered at 7.47 am, according to their doorbell footage. The person posting the letter has a hat and hoodie on, which means the police can't use facial recognition. DI Shona Sinclair says they shouldn't pay the ransom money so quickly, as there is nothing in the letter that only the kidnapper would know. DI Shona Sinclair also points out there is no proof that Lucia is still alive, which upsets Fred and Elisa, who are desperate to pay and get their daughter back.

Selma gets home and tells her girlfriend that she has just found out from a leaky police officer that there is a ransom letter, but she says it makes no sense that it has taken this long to send a letter and says why someone would risk hand-delivering it to the door.

Marcus collects clippings about Lucia. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

At home, Elisa hears more post coming through the door and thinks it could be another letter, but it is just takeaway flyers. She sees Fred dressed in a suit and realizes he is going to work, despite the fact that someone else is meant to be covering his cases. She begs him not to leave, but he insists and questions if he knows something that he isn't telling her, but he promises he knows as much as she does.

Elisa leaves George with her mother in law and heads out, but as she is leaving Selma catches up with her and says she knows about the ransom letter, and although the police will advise her not to pay, she has known other people this has happened to and there is an independent negotiator that she can recommend. Elisa doesn't want to listen and drives off after begging Selma not to write about the letter. Elisa heads to the bank and asks to take out a loan for £100,000 but refuses to say what it is for. She says she wants to secure it against the house and is annoyed when the woman at the bank says she would need to talk to Fred as the house is in both their names. She says there is also already a loan against the house for £200,000 that Elisa is meant to have taken out with Fred, although she knows nothing about it.

Back at home, Elisa calls Fred and he doesn't answer so she leaves a voicemail about the missing £200,000 and the fact he forged her signature. She begs her husband to call her back and tries to get him at work, but he is in a meeting with the police and a client.

Selma is in a games arcade where she meets DC Daniel Coolidge and it turns out he is the police officer who told her about the ransom note. She pays him £500 for the insider info, and he gives her the photo from the doorbell footage of the person hand-delivering the random note.

Fred is at work in a meeting with his client and the police. His client thanks him for coming, but Fred is off with him, and when he leaves, he follows him in his car. Elisa is worried about where he is and so calls DI Sinclair to help her find him. The police start to search for Fred, but he is in his car following his client.

Elisa is horrified when she finds out Fred has borrows hugs sums of cash without telling her. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Selma does a reverse image search on the doorbell footage picture and realises she recognises the hat that the person delivering the letter is wearing. She searches the people who message into the newsdesk, spamming them with theories, and it is a woman, Rachel, who has been messaging them about the Lucia case for days.

Selma calls Caleb and tells him that she thinks the letter is a hoax, but that if they go to the police, they will want to know where she got the image from. Caleb tells her to go to Elisa with the information first. Selma tells Elisa about Rachel, and Elisa seems upset, saying that she thought that if this was about money, then Lucia would likely still be alive. She finally seems to be opening up to Selma, telling her that she feels like she is losing her mind. Selma says she wants to help, but when she says she has been running background checks on Elisa and can't see where she grew up or any information on her before she became Mrs Blix, Elisa slams the door in her face.

The police arrest Rachel for the hoax ransom letter while Fred continues to trail his client, but he has realised he is being followed and confronts Fred and asks why. Fred says they have been over the details of their case a million times, but then the week his daughter goes missing, the client suddenly can't remember the details the police need. He lashes out, punching his client to the ground, and the men fight in the street. But his client is adamant he has nothing to do with Lucia's kidnapping, and Fred realises he has made a mistake.

Fred thinks his client has something to do with the kidnapping. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Early the next morning, DI Shona Sinclair gets a call from someone working on the case to say they have got footage from a petrol station in Northern France of a girl escaping a car and then being chased and dragged back into the vehicle. Shona watches it on her phone, and it is Lucia... but the footage was from 5 days ago. She tells her colleague to get an ID of the man from the French police and more CCTV footage.

Shona says she is with Fred's car, which is still parked outside his client's house, miles from his own home and the keys are still inside. Meanwhile, we see Fred wandering the streets while Marcus, in the prison from the beginning of the epsiode, is folding up a letter and putting it in an envelope while sitting in his cell, and the envelope is addressed to Elisa.

In France, we see the car with Lucia in it driving up to an old house. A man gets her out the car and takes her hand, leading her to the back garden. Rebecca and Josie come running out, and Rebecca asks why there is blood on Lucia's face. The man says that she got a nosebleed and so they had to change her clothes, and Lucia asks for her mummy. Rebecca tells her she is so sorry, the journey must have been horrible, but it was 'the only way'. She tells Lucia that she is here now and everything is going to be perfect, before telling her, 'Welcome home, Lulu-Rose'.

The five-part thriller The Stolen Girl is available in the UK on Disney Plus as a box set now. In the US, Freeform will roll out episodes weekly at 10pm ET beginning 16 April 2025, and episodes will be available to stream the next day April 17 2025 on Hulu.