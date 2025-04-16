The Stolen Girl episode 4 recap: a grisly death causes shocking drama - but who is dead?

The Stolen Girl is a psychological thriller that follows the harrowing story of a couple, Fred and Elisa, whose 9-year-old daughter, Lucia, is kidnapped during a sleepover with her new best friend.

The five-part series, which is based on the bestselling novel Playdate by Alex Dahl, then sees horror unfold for Fred and Elisa as secrets and lies are revealed in the days that follow Lucia's disappearance.

Soon, the twists and turns keep coming as the police try and work out how Lucia was taken, and why...

Here is everything that happens in The Stolen Girl episode 4...

The penultimate episode opens with a flashback of Fred and Elisa playing crazy golf on a day out with George and Lucia and they are all having a great time, but while they enjoy themselves, someone is watching them from afar.

We then return to the present day, which is now seven weeks since Lucia was taken. Elisa is a guest on a local radio show and during the interview she asks listeners who might have information about Lucia's kidnapping to come forward, hoping someone might know Rebecca as she is English.

The host of the radio show says there have been stories in the press about Elisa's background and criticism about the fact she has been posting so much on social media, and Elisa seems shocked by the questions, but the host says she is giving her the chance to respond to what people are saying. When the radio host puts pressure on Elisa, she says she can't do this and walks out of the interview.

Elisa struggles in the interview. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Selma returns to the commune in Eyton and finds Elisa's old friend. She finds out that last time Elisa came home to the commune wasn't for her father, Daniel's, funeral like she presumed but it was on the day her dad died. Selma says she looked up Elisa's father's death certificate and it says he fell down the stairs and the friend confirms that is what happened but that Elisa left the commune before the ambulance even got there.

Selma goes to the local police station to find out more about Daniel's death and finds the officer who was first on the scene after he died. He says they don't have a lot to do with the commune and but there was a thorough investigation into Daniel's death and it was ruled to be an accident. She asks how long he had been dead when the police arrived, and the officer says it was a few hours because there was a bad road traffic accident nearby that took up his time.

In France, the police have found the abandoned car that Milan dumped in the countryside and when Rebecca/Nina's phone pings into action when she gets a signal, it turns out to be a burner phone and it is Milan telling her the car has been found. She calls him and leaves a voicemail asking for an emergency passport and he messages back with an address.

Back in the UK, Sinclair tells Fred that the car used to transport Lucia has been found and that they will have a report on it in the next few days. Meanwhile, Elisa takes George to a school fair where everyone stares at her and another mum tells her that she thinks her social media posts are vulgar and is mean when she says she should be protecting her children and not using them.

Elisa is upset, and when they get home, she finds a social worker is there to do a welfare check on George. It turns out that social services have received multiple calls with concerns about his welfare and while Fred is trying to be polite and understanding to make the meeting go smoothly, Elisa is exhausted and gets upset when the social worker asks to speak to George in private.

At work Selma tries to tell Caleb that there is something odd about the fact Elisa was there when her dad died but left before the ambulance arrived. He is furious that she went back to the commune, even though it was her day off, and tells her she already has a complaint against her from the Blix family, and if she gets another one, her career will be over.

Selma goes back to the commune. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

In France, Nina goes to the address that Milan sent her and asks the man for a passport. When he realises it is for Lucia, who he recognises from the news, he says no - but she negociates with him and he says it will cost her 15,000 euros. She pays him half now and says she will pay the rest when she collects it tomorrow.

At the office, Selma works out that the crash near where Elisa grew up was caused by someone called Marcus Turner, who went to prison for manslaughter after death by dangerous driving. He is the owner of a chain of hotels and Elisa has images of her on her social media visiting them, so Selma goes to see Elisa to find out more.

Once there, Elisa can't work out why Selma is writing horrible things about her when her daughter is missing, but she says she is trying to get to the bottom of why Lucia was kidnapped. It turns out Marcus Turner is the man we have seen in the prison tearing stories out of the newspaper about Lucia.

Selma asks why Elisa was with Marcus when she went back to see her parents that day - questioning if she was pregnant with George then and also if she had an affair with Marcus. Elisa denies having an affair, and Selma says that if she has nothing to hide then she won't mind her going to visit Marcus in jail.

Meanwhile, in France, Josie wakes in the night to find that there is someone in the house. She wakes Nina, who gets the girls to hide in the closet while she confronts the intruder. It is Milan, he is in all kinds of trouble with the police because of kidnapping and he has nowhere to go, so he wants more money. He says that Nina lied to him and said Lucia was her daughter, and she says that Lucia is her daughter, but he calls her crazy. She tries to stop him from searching for money, but he says he will just kill her first and then find the money. Soon, Milan has his hands around Nina's throat and it looks like she is about to die when Josie calls out 'mummy' and distracts Milan, giving Nina time to grab a knitting needle and stab him to death. Nina is shaken by what just happened, and Josie has seen it all.

Nina wakes to find Milan in her house. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The next morning, Elisa goes to the prison to see Marcus at the same time Selma is trying to get a visit booked with him, with not much luck.

Selma does more digging into Marcus and sees he got 11 years for dangerous driving and pled guilty. She calls one of the websites that covered the story at the time and asks if they have any other images from the court case that weren't used at the time. The other journalist sends them over and she looks through and finds one that has Nina in it, who is named on the image as Nina Thibault, the wife of Nicolas Thibault - Selma compares the image of Nina to the photo of Rebecca provided by the police and realizes it is the same woman.

In prison, Marcus is surprised to see Elisa and she tells him she is sorry that she hasn't been to see him or answered his letters. He has a swollen and bloody face and she asks what happened, but he says that is what happens in prison. He tells her that he can't believe she is here and she asks if he has told anyone what happened, and he says no, and that he is in prison for them and their son, meaning George is Marcus's son and not Fred's.

Marcus says he is sorry for encouraging her to go back to the commune and she says he can't beat himself up about it and he wasn't to know becasue she hadn't told anyone - meaning there is still a huge secret that she is hiding. Elisa tells him that she will never be able to repay him for what he has done for her and George and that she is sorry. Once again, she asks if anyone else knows about what happened and he reveals that Nicolas's wife came to the prison to see him and that her name is Nina. She asked why he was traveling on the road that day and he confesses he told her he had been traveling alone and hadn't told Nina about her. When she gets out of the prison, Elisa looks at her phone and finds a message from Selma with a photo, asking if this is the woman who took Lucia... It is the image of Nina outside the court, and Elisa instantly recognises her as being Rebecca.

When she gets to the police station to meet Fred, she shows him the image and asks if this is Sarah Banks, who he had phone sex with, and it is the same woman. So, Nina has been posing as Sarah and Rebecca, and now both of Fred and Elisa's affairs have been woven into one big nightmare. As she asks if Nina talked to him about France, he struggles to remember, asking why the journalist suddenly has a picture of Nina - but Elisa leaves out the information about Marcus before dashing off.

Nina drags Milan's body outside. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Back in France, Nina is trying to get rid of Milan's body and throws him into a well. As she is scrubbing blood from the floor, Lucia sees her and runs off. Later, Nina is washing her hands and looks in the mirror to find her face is covered in Milan's blood. She is horrified as the enormity of what has happened hits her, and she silently screams so the girls can't hear her.

In the UK, Elisa is trying to get a flight to Toulon in France through work when she finds Selma at her door. Selma says that Nicolas's family were from Toulon and that she needs to go to the police with what she has found, but Elisa begs her not to tell the police because if she does, they will arrest her.

Selma is confused about why, and then Elisa says she will do anything if she just lets her go to Toulon to bring her daughter back without the police. So Selma says in return she wants to know everything about Elisa's past, she wants her to drop the complaint againt her - and she announces she is coming to Toulon with her, to which Elisa has no choice but to agree.

The five-part thriller The Stolen Girl is available in the UK on Disney Plus as a box set now. In the US, Freeform will roll out episodes weekly at 10pm ET beginning 16 April 2025, and episodes will be available to stream the next day April 17 2025 on Hulu.