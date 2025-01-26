The Stolen Girl: cast, plot, first looks and everything we know
The Stolen Girl is a thriller series starring Holliday Granger, Denise Gough, Ambika Mod and Jim Sturgess.
The Stolen Girl is a psychological drama series starring Andor’s Denise Gough as a mother whose young daughter is kidnapped during a sleepover. The five-part series is based on the bestselling novel Playdate by Alex Dahl and also stars Strike’s Holliday Granger, One Day’s Ambika Mod and Cloud Atlas star Jim Sturgess.
The disturbing story follows Elisa Blix (Denise Gough), a mother-of-two who allows her nine-year-old daughter Lucia to stay over at her new best friend Josie’s house. But the next day, when she goes to collect her, everyone has gone and Elisa’s world is turned upside down.
Here’s everything you need to know about Disney Plus series The Stolen Girl, which was formerly called Playdate after the novel…
The Stolen Girl release date
The five-part thriller The Stolen Girl will launch in the UK on Disney Plus in 2025. When an official release date is released, plus an international and US channel and release date is confirmed, we’ll update you on here.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet, but when Disney release a trailer for The Stolen Girl we’ll add it to this page.
The Stolen Girl plot
The Stolen Girl focuses on Elisa Blix (Denise Gough), who allows her nine-year-old daughter Lucia to spend the night at the home of her new best friend, Josie. It’s Lucia’s first ever sleepover but Elisa is reassured when she meets Josie’s mum Rebecca (Holliday Grainger) and sees their beautiful home. But when she goes to collect Lucia the following morning, Elisa realises Rebecca and Josie have vanished and Lucia is nowhere to be found. The house turns out to be a rental property and it’s clear Lucia has been abducted. As a manhunt is launched across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred (Jim Sturgess) find themselves in the centre of a media storm and as they come under intense scrutiny, long-buried secrets come to light. It becomes clear Rebecca targeted Lucia for a reason, and it remains to be seen whether she might be better off staying hidden.
The Stolen Girl cast — Denise Gough as Elisa Blix
Denise Gough is distraught mother Elisa in The Stolen Girl. She stars as Dedro Meeroin the Star Wars spin-off series Andor and played Emily Hill in Titanic: Blood and Steel. Denise has also starred in Who Is Erin Carter?, Too Close, The Good Traitor, Under The Banner of Heaven, Paula and Guerilla.
Holliday Grainger as Rebecca
In The Stolen Girl, Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca, who kidnaps Elisa’s child. She’s best known for her role as Robin Ellacott in the series Strike. Holliday starred in The Capture and has also been in Where the Heart Is, Cinderella, Waterloo Road, The Borgias and the 2015 film Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
Jim Sturgess as Fred Blix
Jim Sturgess is playing Elisa’s husband, Fred, in The Stolen Girl. He starred in last year’s Paramount Plus movie Apartment 7A and has also had roles in Home Before Dark, Close to the Enemy, The Other Boleyn Girl, Cloud Atlas and The Other Me.
Ambika Mod as Selma
Ambika Mod is playing a character called Selma. She shot to fame as Emma in the hit Netflix series One Day and as Shruti in BBC1 medical drama This Is Going to Hurt. She’s also starred in I Hate Suzie, Trying and The B@it.
Who else is starring in The Stolen Girl?
The Stolen Girl features The Suspect’s Bronagh Waugh who is playing DI Shona Sinclair while My Lady Jane’s Michael Workeye is Kaleb. Layo-Christina Akinlude, Forrest Bothwell, Jordan Baker and Lisa Bowerman also star.
Behind the scenes and more on The Stolen Girl
The Stolen Girl is executive produced by Nicola Shindler (Fool Me Once, Nolly, Missing You, It’s A Sin) for Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios), along with executive producers Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward for Brightstar (The Power of the Dog, Cold War), and Alex Dahl, Eva Husson and Catherine Moulton also serve as executive producers. Hannah Scott serves as executive producer for Disney+.
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
- Natasha HoltWriter
