The Stolen Girl: cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

The Stolen Girl on Disney Plus stars Jim Sturgess and Denise (in first look above) as parents whose daughter is kidnapped after a party.

The Stolen Girl is a psychological drama series starring Andor’s Denise Gough as a mother whose young daughter is kidnapped during a sleepover. The five-part series is based on the bestselling novel Playdate by Alex Dahl and also stars Strike’s Holliday Granger, One Day’s Ambika Mod and Cloud Atlas star Jim Sturgess.

The disturbing story follows Elisa Blix (Denise Gough), a mother-of-two who allows her nine-year-old daughter Lucia to stay over at her new best friend Josie’s house. But the next day, when she goes to collect her, everyone has gone and Elisa’s world is turned upside down.

Here’s everything you need to know about Disney Plus series The Stolen Girl, which was formerly called Playdate after the novel…

The five-part thriller The Stolen Girl will launch in the UK on Disney Plus in 2025. When an official release date is released, plus an international and US channel and release date is confirmed, we’ll update you on here.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but when Disney release a trailer for The Stolen Girl we’ll add it to this page.

The Stolen Girl plot

The Stolen Girl focuses on Elisa Blix (Denise Gough), who allows her nine-year-old daughter Lucia to spend the night at the home of her new best friend, Josie. It’s Lucia’s first ever sleepover but Elisa is reassured when she meets Josie’s mum Rebecca (Holliday Grainger) and sees their beautiful home. But when she goes to collect Lucia the following morning, Elisa realises Rebecca and Josie have vanished and Lucia is nowhere to be found. The house turns out to be a rental property and it’s clear Lucia has been abducted. As a manhunt is launched across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred (Jim Sturgess) find themselves in the centre of a media storm and as they come under intense scrutiny, long-buried secrets come to light. It becomes clear Rebecca targeted Lucia for a reason, and it remains to be seen whether she might be better off staying hidden.

The Stolen Girl cast — Denise Gough as Elisa Blix

Denise Gough is distraught mother Elisa in The Stolen Girl. She stars as Dedro Meeroin the Star Wars spin-off series Andor and played Emily Hill in Titanic: Blood and Steel. Denise has also starred in Who Is Erin Carter?, Too Close, The Good Traitor, Under The Banner of Heaven, Paula and Guerilla.

Holliday Grainger as Rebecca

In The Stolen Girl, Holliday Grainger plays Rebecca, who kidnaps Elisa’s child. She’s best known for her role as Robin Ellacott in the series Strike. Holliday starred in The Capture and has also been in Where the Heart Is, Cinderella, Waterloo Road, The Borgias and the 2015 film Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Holliday Grainger as Rebecca in The Stolen Girl. (Image credit: DIsney Plus)

Jim Sturgess as Fred Blix

Jim Sturgess is playing Elisa’s husband, Fred, in The Stolen Girl. He starred in last year’s Paramount Plus movie Apartment 7A and has also had roles in Home Before Dark, Close to the Enemy, The Other Boleyn Girl, Cloud Atlas and The Other Me.

Ambika Mod as Selma

Ambika Mod is playing a character called Selma. She shot to fame as Emma in the hit Netflix series One Day and as Shruti in BBC1 medical drama This Is Going to Hurt. She’s also starred in I Hate Suzie, Trying and The B@it.

Ambika Mod as Selma in The Stolen Girl. (Image credit: DIsney Plus)

Who else is starring in The Stolen Girl?

The Stolen Girl features The Suspect’s Bronagh Waugh who is playing DI Shona Sinclair while My Lady Jane’s Michael Workeye is Kaleb. Layo-Christina Akinlude, Forrest Bothwell, Jordan Baker and Lisa Bowerman also star.

Bronaugh Waugh when playing Debbie Clumson in Death In Paradise. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes and more on The Stolen Girl

The Stolen Girl is executive produced by Nicola Shindler (Fool Me Once, Nolly, Missing You, It’s A Sin) for Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios), along with executive producers Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward for Brightstar (The Power of the Dog, Cold War), and Alex Dahl, Eva Husson and Catherine Moulton also serve as executive producers. Hannah Scott serves as executive producer for Disney+.