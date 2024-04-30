Apartment 7A: cast, plot and everything we know about the Rosemary's Baby prequel

Apartment 7A is not for the faint-hearted. The chiller on Paramount Plus serves as a prequel to the iconic 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby, telling what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. Julia Garner plays a promising young dancer who suffers a devastating injury. She then finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a strange but well-connected older couple promise her a shot at fame. The movie also stars Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally.

Here’s everything you need know about Apartment 7A….

Julia Garner takes the lead role Apartment 7A. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apartment 7A will launch on Paramount Plus some time during autumn 2024. Once an official released date is announced by the streaming service we'll update here.

Is there a trailer?

No trailer for Apartment 7A has yet been released but once it arrives we'll post here.

Apartment 7A plot

Set in 1965 New York, the story explains what happened in Apartment 7A before Rosemary from the classic horror tale moved in. This time the apartment is home to a struggling dancer (Julia Garner), who has suffered a terrible injury. She’s then offered a shot at fame by a peculiar older couple but it appears that dark forces are at work.

Apartment 7A cast — Julia Garner as the dancer

Julia Garner’s role is currently unnamed, but she plays a dancer tempted by the chance to achieve the fame she has always dreamed of. She’s best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark but has also been in Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, The Assistant, Inventing Anna, The Americans, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Waco and Dirty John.

Julia Garner in Ozark season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

Kevin McNally plays Roman Castavet, a character who appeared in Rosemary’s Baby, while Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Broadchurch’s Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen and Marli Siu also star. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Nikkita Chadha round out the cast.

Kevin McNally plays Roman Castavet in Apartment 7A. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dianne Wiest stars in Apartment 7A. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All about Rosemary’s Baby

Mia Farrow in 1968 movie Rosemary's Baby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Based on the horror novel Rosemary's Baby by Ira Levin, Roman Polanski’s classic 1968 horror film starred Mia Farrow as Rosemary Woodhouse, a newlywed living in Manhattan with her husband Guy (John Cassavetes). Rosemary becomes pregnant and her elderly neighbours Minnie and Roman Castevet (Ruth Gordon and Sidney Blackmer) take her under their wing. But Rosemary soon begins to suspect that they are members of a Satanic cult who want to use her baby for their own ends. The film was a major box-office hit, grossing more than $33 million worldwide and winning numerous awards. It was filmed at the Dakota building in New York, outside which John Lennon was shot and killed in 1980.