‘Ozark’ season 4: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix crime drama

Viewers will head back to Ozark one last time, as the hit Netflix crime series is getting ready for what will be its fourth and final season. On a positive note, Netflix is going to be stretching out the final season, releasing it in two parts.

Ozark was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, whose biggest credit prior to the show was the 2016 action film The Accountant starring Ben Affleck (Dubuque wrote and Williams produced). Ozark debuted on Netflix in 2017 and quickly became both a critical and fan-favorite, netting two Outstanding Drama Series nominations at the Emmys for its second and third seasons, as well as a slew of other Emmy noms and a few wins.

Here is everything we know about Ozark season 4 on Netflix.

What is the plot of ‘Ozark’?

The overarching premise of Ozark sees a financial advisor forced to move his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money to appease a drug boss. But as the series goes on, the Byrde family go deeper into the money laundering business and all the nasty stuff that comes along with it.

SPOILER ALERT for anyone not yet caught up with Ozark.

The biggest development of season 3 of Ozark came in its final moments, where Marty and Wendy Byrde reluctantly go down to Mexico with Helen Pierce to meet with drug-dealer Omar Navarro. They were greeted with a shocking welcome, as almost immediately a gunman shoots Helen in the head, splattering blood and brain onto Marty and Wendy. Navarro tells him that he made the choice to continue with the Byrdes instead of his former attorney. But what will that mean moving forward?

Elsewhere, Ruth has joined with Darlene Snell in starting up a heroin operation with the help of the KC mob; the FBI is keeping a watchful eye on the Byrde’s running of the Missouri Belle casino; and the family is reeling following the death of Wendy’s brother Ben.

As for what’s to come in season 4, plot details are mum so far, but the first episode is titled “The Beginning of the End,” which sounds pretty ominous.

Who is in the ‘Ozark’ cast?

The duo leading Ozark throughout its entire has been Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde. But perhaps the MVP of the series has been Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore.

Garner has earned two of Ozark’s three Emmy wins, winning for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the last two seasons of the show (the other win is for Jason Bateman as a director, FYI).

While Ozark lost some fan favorite characters as a result of the twists and turns of season 3, here is the principal cast as we head into season 4:

Jason Bateman - Marty Byrde

Laura Linney - Wendy Byrde

Julia Garner - Ruth Langmore

Sofia Hublitz - Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner - Jonah Byrde

Lisa Emery - Darlene Snell

Charlie Tahan - Wyatt Langmore

Jessica Frances Dukes - Special Agent Maya Miller

Felix Solis - Omar Navarro

There are also a couple new additions for the final season with Veronica Falcón as Camila Elizonndro and Ali Stroker as Charles-Ann.

The third season of Ozark dropped essentially right at the start of the pandemic in late March 2020. As I’m sure many people did with Netflix’s strategy of making all episodes available at once, fans binged it all pretty fast, meaning that it’s already been a year-and-a-half since there’s been a new episode of Ozark. Fans will have to be a little more patient before getting season 4.

During Netflix’s recent “Tudum” event highlighting many of the streamer’s most popular shows and upcoming titles — including Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Cowboy Bebop, The Crown and The Witcher — Netflix showed the first clip from Ozark season 4, at the end of which it was revealed that new episodes of Ozark would come out in 2022. However, one positive from this news is that the final season will be broken into two parts.

We do not know at this time when part one or part two of Ozark season 4 will be released.

Is there an ‘Ozark’ season 4 trailer?

No, no trailer for the final season of Ozark has been shared as of yet, but as we mentioned above the first clip from the final season has been released.

The clip appears to take place right after the events of season 3, as Marty and Wendy are in Mexico and are trying to wash the blood and guts off. Then they here a door open. Watch the clip below.

How to watch ‘Ozark’

Ozark is a Netflix original, meaning the only way to watch the final season, or catchup with the show before then, is to be a Netflix subscriber. The streaming service offers its standard streaming package for $13.99 per month, with additional options (like 4K) available at an increased price.