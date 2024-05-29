The Cleaning Lady season 4: everything we know about the new season

After the thrilling season finale of The Cleaning Lady season 3, we're happy to report that The Cleaning Lady season 4 will be included in the Fox 2024-2025 TV lineup.

There will be some changes in the new season amid a shakeup in the show's leadership team. Executive producers and showrunners Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw will not be returning for the new season. At the moment, it's unclear whether the show will return in the fall or at midseason, so we're expecting news about new showrunners any day now.

Here's everything we know about The Cleaning Lady season 4.

We don't have a premiere date for The Cleaning Lady season 4 just yet, nor do we know which day and time the show will air in the fall. Fox has a busy schedule and is juggling several new shows into the lineup along with a mix of returning shows. As of this writing, we're predicting that The Cleaning Lady season 4 could be a late addition for the fall or return for Fox's midseason lineup. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

You can watch previous seasons of The Cleaning Lady on Hulu in the US.

The first season of The Cleaning Lady is available to stream on Sky Witness in the UK. We'll keep you updated as new seasons become available.

The Cleaning Lady season 4 airs live on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.

The Cleaning Lady season 4 cast

We don't have details about The Cleaning Lady season 4 casting but we can safely assume that most of the season 3 cast will return.

Élodie Yung (The Defenders) as Thony De La Rosa

Martha Millan (The OA) as Fiona De La Rosa

Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle (TV debut) as Luca

Sean Lew (Monster) as Chris

Faith Bryant (Piano Lessons) as Jaz

Eva De Dominici (The Fragility of Bodies) as Nadia

Kate Del Castillo (The Book of Life) as Ramona

Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies) as Jorge

The Cleaning Lady season 4 plot

Here's The Cleaning Lady synopsis of the series from Fox:

"Developed by Miranda Kwok (The 100) and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, The Cleaning Lady is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, Thony, who comes to the US for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca. With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco, struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all — a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family — Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan, The OA), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

"However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Adan Canto, Designated Survivor, The Following), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process."

The Cleaning Lady season 4 trailer

It's too soon for a trailer for The Cleaning Lady season 4 trailer, but as soon as one is available then we'll have it for you right here.