The Cleaning Lady season 3: everything we know about the new season

After the thrilling events in The Cleaning Lady season 2, Fox was quick to renew the drama for a third season.

Miranda Kwok returns as co-showrunner for season 3. Kwok will be joined by Jeannine Renshaw (In the Dark), who steps in as co-showrunner following Melissa Carter's departure.

Here's everything we know about The Cleaning Lady season 3.

The Cleaning Lady was given an early renewal for season 3 in February but given all of the uncertainty as a result of the current writers' strike, there's no timeline on when season 3 might debut in the fall.

When we learn of a release date, we'll have it for you right here.

The Cleaning Lady season 3 cast

As of this writing, there's no word on new cast members joining The Cleaning Lady in season 3. We can safely assume that the season 2 cast members listed below will return for the new episodes.

Élodie Yung (The Defenders) as Thony De La Rosa

Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) as Arman Morales

Oliver Hudson (Splitting Up Together) as Garrett Miller

Martha Millan (The OA) as Fiona De La Rosa

Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle (TV debut) as Luca

Sean Lew (Monster) as Chris

Faith Bryant (Piano Lessons) as Jaz

Eva De Dominici (Maradona: Blessed Dream) as Nadia

Naveen Andrews (Lost) as Robert Kamdar

The Cleaning Lady season 3 plot

Season 3 details haven't been released yet, but here's the description of the series from Fox:

"Developed by Miranda Kwok (The 100) and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, The Cleaning Lady is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, Thony, who comes to the US for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca. With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco, struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all — a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family — Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan, The OA), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

"However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Adan Canto, Designated Survivor, The Following), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process."

The Cleaning Lady season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for The Cleaning Lady season 3 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3

The Cleaning Lady season 3 is available to watch on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.

The Cleaning Lady is not currently available in the UK but as soon as we hear any information about premiere dates in the UK we’ll provide you with an update.