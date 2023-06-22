Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 — everything we know so far

After debuting in January 2023, Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 captured an audience on Fox and quickly rose through the ranks as one of the network's premier procedurals. It's not surprising, then, that Fox quickly granted Dania Ramirez's and Scott Caan's series a second season.

The series hails from co-creators John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. Variety reports that Carla Kettner, known for work on Bones and The Blacklist, will join season 2 as showrunner.

Fox Entertainment's Michael Thorn made the renewal announcement in March, adding that "Scott, Dania, John and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that's primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we've seen this season."

Here's everything we know about Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2.

As of this writing, there's no word on the release date for Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2. Once we have confirmation on the premiere date we'll have it for you right here.

For now, you can catch up on the first season over on Hulu.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 plot

We don't have any details on what's in store for Alert: Mission Persons Unit season 2. For now, though, here's a description of the series from Fox:

"Co-created by John Eisendrath (the executive producer of The Blacklist) and superstar Jamie Foxx, Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

"Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears – he and Nikki’s son, Keith (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. From that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, Sydney (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.

"Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki’s marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was promoted within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn’t able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home.

"At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest Mike (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; Kemi (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late.

"When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.

"Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers."

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 cast

There haven't been any announcements as to casting for season 2, so for now it's safe to assume that the cast from season 1 will appear in season 2.

They include:

Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) as Jason Grant

Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids) as Nikki Batista

Graham Verchere (The Good Doctor) as Keith

Fivel Stewart (Atypical) as Sydney

Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) as Mike

Adeola Role (The Blacklist) as Kemi

Petey Gibson (The Sympathy Card) as C

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2, but as soon as we have a trailer we'll add it in for you right here.

How to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 will air on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can access Fox through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.