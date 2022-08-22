The Good Doctor season 6: release date, cast and everything you need to know

The Good Doctor debuted back in 2017 and is currently going into its sixth season. The hit medical drama series continues to leave us on the edge of our seats, so we’re eager for its return to our television screens.

Here is everything you need to know about The Good Doctor season 6.

The Good Doctor returns on Monday, October 3, sharing nights on ABC after Bachelor in Paradise. New episodes air during the 10 pm ET/PT time slot.

We're waiting to confirm when The Good Doctor season 6 may premiere in the UK, but past seasons have been available on Sky TV/NOW TV.

What is the plot of The Good Doctor?

The official summary for the series is:

"Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season 5 sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations."

While the season 5 finale featured Shaun and Lea's wedding, it also ended on a major cliffhanger as Dalisay Villanueva and Dr. Audrey Lim were attacked by Villanueva's abusive ex, with both stabbed and lying on the floor as the season ended. What will happen with these two long-time series regulars is one of the big early questions for season 6.

Who is in The Good Doctor season 6 cast?

Here are the series regulars expected to return for The Good Doctor season 6:

Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy. Highmore was previously Empire Award’s Most Promising Newcomer and is a double SAG nominee as well as twice winner of the Film Critics’ award for the world’s Best Young Actor. His notable credits include Two Brothers, Women Talking Dirty, Five Children and It, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, A Good Year, Arthur and the Invisibles trilogy, August Rush, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Toast, The Art of Getting By, Bates Motel, Close to the Enemy, The Journey, Way Down and Leonardo.

Richard Schiff, who plays Dr. Aaron Glassman, can be recognized for his work in Ballers, House of Lies, Clemency, The Affair and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The actor is best known for his role in The West Wing, for which he received the Best Supporting Actor Emmy Award and garnered a total of three Emmy nominations.

Paige Spara, Lea in the show. The Good Doctor is Spara's breakout role, though she has also appeared in Kevin from Work.

Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim. Chang has recurred and guested on many notable shows, such as Nashville, Desperate Housewives, 24 and Rizzoli & Isles. The actress has also appeared in the feature films Random Hearts, 28 Days, Deadline and Girls Club.

Fiona Gubelmann, Dr. Morgan Reznick, is well known for her breakout role on the critically acclaimed FX series Wilfred. She can also be seen in Mad Men, New Girl, Modern Family, The League and Parenthood. The actress has had lead roles in multiple Hallmark films, such as Christmas Next Door as well as Royally Ever After.

Playing Dr. Alex Park, Will Yun Lee’s television credits include Altered Carbon, Falling Water, Hawaii Five-0, Strike Back and True Blood. On the feature side, the actor was in the Rogue Warfare trilogy, Wish Dragon, Rampage, San Andreas, Spy, The Wolverine, Red Dawn, and Total Recall.

Is there a The Good Doctor season 6 trailer?

While we don’t have a trailer yet, we do have an official poster for the new season and Highmore teased a little for fans at the Disney 2022 Upfront.

Everyone operates differently. 🩺 Only 2️⃣ months until Season 6 of #TheGoodDoctor!!! pic.twitter.com/a7ZgjfRy0gAugust 3, 2022 See more

We can’t wait for Season 6 of #TheGoodDoctor!! #DisneyUpfront22 pic.twitter.com/zlzChrrdWDMay 17, 2022 See more

How to watch The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor airs on ABC, which is available on all traditional cable subscriptions as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Fans can catch up with the latest episodes on-demand on Hulu or, if they subscribe to a service with ABC, ABC.com; both options are also include past seasons of the medical drama.

UK viewers can watch past seasons of The Good Doctor on the NOW TV streaming service.