The Good Doctor season 6 finale recap: meet Shaun and Lea's baby

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22, "Love's Labor."

Lea (Paige Spara) is in active labor but is experiencing last minute doubts about her ability to keep her baby safe in the world. She insists on having things like her lucky socks, which Shaun (Freddie Highmore) goes home to get. He sees Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) outside his apartment and tells him Lea is in labor. Dr. Glassman congratulates him, but things are still weird between the two. Lea finds Dr. Glassman and tries to convince him to make up with Shaun, but during the conversation her water breaks.

While Lea's labor progresses, Asher (Noah Galvin) brings Shaun a case about a little girl who needs surgery after being in a car accident becuase no other attendings are available. Shaun wants to prioritize being with Lea, but she assures him the little girl needs him more. The patient completes surgery successfully but during postoperative discussions with her parents, her father collapses. He appeared fine during all previous examinations and scans, and prioritized getting care for his daughters.

While performing surgery on the father, Shaun realizes he has an aorta dissection that he cannot repair. The father dies. Asher is distraught because not only the man was the father of two young girls, but Asher examined him in the ER and didn't see any injuries from the accident.

Shaun accompanies the widow to see her husband's body. As the widow bemoans not knowing how to move on, Shaun shares his experience of losing his brother Steve. He explains that you move on after the loss of a loved one because you have to live for the ones still alive. He joins Lea for their baby's delivery, assuring her that their baby will be fine in the world.

Danny (Brandon Larracuente), Jared (Chuku Modu) and Asher's boyfriend Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) get into an automobile accident while transporting a surgery patient via ambulance. Jared and Jerome are not seriously injured, but Danny is thrown from the hood of a car while helping an accident victim. He's transported with the other patients to the hospital and needs immediate surgery. He makes Jordan (Bria Henderson) promise not to give him opiates.

Brandon Larracuente, Dan Lauria, Chuku Modu and Giacomo Baessato in The Good Doctor (Image credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell)

Danny successfully completes the surgery, but as his body deals with the pain of recovery, he's at risk of developing cardiac issues and possibly dying. Danny asks Jordan to distract him from the pain by talking about their planned date for the same night. Jordan, despite objections from Jared, decides to administer fentanyl. Danny is initially upset about Jordan's decision, but after reviewing his chart realizes she made the right call. He decides that he needs to return home with his family if he's to get sober again. However, Danny tells Jordan they must have their date before he leaves.

During the date he thanks Jordan for saving his life, not just after the accident, but from the day they met, quietly supporting him through all he was going through. He tells her that he's going to miss her, but her faith in him makes him sure that he'll make it to sobriety.

Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) takes Eden to work with her after being unable to find a suitable nanny. She finds herself unable to focus on her patients and care for Eden. After being distracted and delivering subpar care to her patients, Dr. Reznick decides to resign because she cannot give her patients the best care unless she neglects Eden. She tells Dr. Park (Will Yun lee) that she already lost one love because of her career and she won't do it again.

While treating an accident victim, Dr. Park's patient keeps asking for a phone to make a call. Dr. Park asks who the person is and the patient shares that she's a friend from the nursing home who he does morning walks with. He hates getting up early but does it just to see the love of his life. This admission causes Dr. Park to realize how much he loves Dr. Reznick and that she's his real reason for living. He tells Dr. Reznick that she doesn't need to resign because he'll be there to share the responsibility as they build a family.

Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) is helping a patient from the automobile accident and she asks Dr. Glassman to assist, telling him that even if he can't operate, his knowledge as a neurological consultant may make the difference between life and death for her patient. Dr. Glassman agrees to help. During the surgery, Dr. Lim talks to Dr. Glassman about forgiving Shaun and joining him for the birth of his son. Dr. Glassman reminds her about how Shaun embarrassed him in front of his whole team, but Dr. Lim counters by telling him that holding onto a grudge only hurts him.

Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) is put in a difficult position by the hospital board. The board is worried about his ability to navigate the nurses' union organizing efforts, especially since the nurse he's dating (Elfina Luk) is one of the main organizers. Dr. Andrews doesn't want to lose his relationship because of his job, and his girlfriend doesn't want their relationship to jeopardize his job. Dr. Andrews however decides to resign, choosing to prioritize having a meaningful relationship over being the hospital president.

The hospital family gathers in Lea's room to congratulate them on the birth of their son. Dr. Glassman sees the crowd and decides to leave his gift instead of entering the room. After everyone leaves, the nurse brings in the gift. Shaun opens the box to see a baby blanket embroidered with the name Steve, the name of Shaun's brother who died. Incidentally, Shaun and Lea had decided to name the baby Steve. Shaun wonders how Dr. Glassman guessed the name and Lea reminds him that Dr. Glassman knows him best.

