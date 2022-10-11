What happened to Dr. Lim on The Good Doctor?

NOTE: This post contains spoilers for The Good Doctor.

Fans of The Good Doctor had mixed feelings about everything that transpired in The Good Doctor season 5 finale. On the one hand, Shaun and Lea got married in a surprise ceremony thrown by their colleagues at the hospital. On the other, the season ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried about what happened to Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva.

Now that The Good Doctor season 6 has debuted, we finally have key answers to that question. Let’s dive in.

What happened in The Good Doctor season 5 finale?

After suffering abuse from her boyfriend, Nurse Dalisay Villaneuva (Elfina Luk) began living with Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) so she can be safe. As Villaneuva was trying to get herself back on her feet so she could move out on her own, Dr. Lim assured her she can stay as long as she needs to.

Cut to the final moments of the finale. Dr. Lim leaves the wedding reception to go get a few more glasses from the hospital. However, she slips and falls on what turns out to be a pool of Villaneuva’s blood. She quickly tries to put pressure on Villaneuva’s wounds, but Villaneuva’s abusive ex, Owen (Terry Chen), leaps out and stabs her as well. The episode ends with the two lying there without anyone available to help them as the staff was dancing away upstairs and unable to hear.

Did Dr. Lim die on The Good Doctor?

Though the situation at the end of season 5 looked very bleak, as we learned in The Good Doctor season 6 premiere, both Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva survived the initial stabbing. But they were not out of the woods yet.

Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) gets a call from Dr. Lim in the opening moments of the episode, but is unable to hear her and she doesn’t pick up when he calls back. He then sees Owen, dressed as hospital staff but bleeding, have an encounter with hospital security, at which point the hospital is put on lockdown. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is then informed that Dr. Lim and Villaneuva may be in trouble and he, Lea (Paige Spara) and Dr. Allen (Bria Henderson) go to find her. They find them stabbed and passed out from their injuries.

They are able to transport both to the OR for treatment. Shaun and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) disagree on the best way to treat Dr. Lim, with Glassman wanting to remove parts of her damaged liver and Shaun wanting to perform a different technique, but one that could require a blood transfusion if things go wrong (something not easily available with the lockdown). Shaun ultimately goes against Glassman’s order and performs his technique, which proves successful. Nurse Villaneuva also survives her injuries.

Unfortunately, when Dr. Lim wakes up, there are further complications that require a second surgery. Shaun once again operates on Dr. Lim, but this time he has a panic attack and Dr. Lim starts to go into heart failure. However, with the help of Lea and thinking of his brother, Shaun is able to complete the surgery successfully. Dr. Lim survives, but tragically she is paralyzed as a result of both surgeries, which some think may not have happened had Shaun followed Dr. Glassman’s orders.

In The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2, Dr. Lim returns to the hospital after 14 weeks of recovery. She is still paralyzed, but she thanks Shaun for saving her life.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC Mondays at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.