The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: if Liam dies, Steffy leaves Finn?

With Liam’s life in the balance on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s up to Finn to save his life. However, Steffy has made herself crystal clear: Liam needs to survive at all costs. What happens if Finn can’t save him?

After Liam (Scott Clifton) was shot trying to protect Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from Luna (Lisa Yamada), Finn (Tanner Novlan) was the one to try to save his life. He started tending to Liam upon arriving at the beach house and he is his surgeon at the hospital, too.

Before heading into surgery, however, Steffy told Finn that she wouldn’t be able to handle it if Luna lived and Liam died.

#BoldandBeautiful Good lord, no pressure pic.twitter.com/GIjKoXTy8QJuly 9, 2025

“Finn, I know Luna is your daughter,” Steffy said, “but after what she did today if she survives and Liam doesn’t, I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Wow. Talk about motivation, right?

Steffy is leaving a ton of pressure squarely on Finn’s shoulders. Liam is already in a medically fragile state and being shot won’t help him. The location of his bullet wound alone makes surgery risky, but the added impact of his brain tumor makes everything even more dangerous.

And then there’s poor Finn, who arrived at the beach house looking for Steffy, only to find three people have been shot, including his mother and daughter. Steffy immediately tells him to tend to Finn, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) agrees. Finn jumped into action at once, but there’s no way all of this news didn’t have an impact on him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since Liam is the one operating on Liam, what happens if he can’t be saved? Was Steffy warning him in a not-so-subtly way that if Liam dies, she can’t be with him anymore? (Obviously we don’t think that Steffy would say this overtly, but we do know the grief of losing Liam because of Luna and, by extension, Finn, would be too much for her)

We’ve been wondering if something would come between Steffy and Finn as MacInnes Wood prepares to go on maternity leave. Steffy has been trying to wrap her brain around losing Liam because of the brain tumor, but losing him now, because of Luna, and with Finn being the doctor who couldn’t save him, might be the very last straw before Steffy calls it quits.