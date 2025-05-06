The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam helps Finn see the light about Luna?

Now that Liam is staying with Steffy and Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful amid his devastating brain tumor diagnosis, Finn knows that he’s going to have to step up even more as a stepfather, to both Kelly and Beth. Will this give him the clarity to push Luna away, once and for all?

We know that Luna (Lisa Yamada) really, really wants a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan). What started as her lifelong quest to know her father’s identity turned into an obsession once she learned that her cousin was her father. And now that she’s been pardoned, she wants to start over, even though no one wants anything to do with her.

Luna is banking on being able to play to Finn’s sense of honor and duty as a “good man” so that she can have her father in her life, but what she doesn’t realize is that Finn is dealing with something that’s incredibly important right now: Liam’s (Scott Clifton) health crisis.

Finn is working hard to find a treatment for Liam, knowing how devastating his loss would be to his family. To that end, Finn also knows that if Liam does die, he’ll have to step up and be a father figure to both Kelly and Beth. He’s already Kelly’s stepfather through marriage, and he’s always had a role in Beth’s life because of her relationship with Kelly.

Ironically, as Luna pushes to build a relationship with her father, Finn is stepping into the role of being a father to the girls he’s helped raise, even though they’re not his biological children.

Finn knows how important it is for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to know that he’s there for her, and he also knows Liam is glad to have Finn there for the girls, too. Luna’s presence would ruin all of it, which means Finn can’t have any association with her. In fact, if Liam knew Luna was coming around (as in when Luna shows up at the Malibu house in the preview), he’d freak out.

Luna is likely receiving lots of encouragement from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to have a relationship with Finn, but what they don’t realize is that now more than ever, Finn isn’t going to let anything get in the way of his duty to be there for Kelly and Beth.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We know that the more he pushes Luna and Sheila away, especially for Liam and Steffy’s sake, the harder they’ll push back. All we can hope is that the people around Finn can see that he doesn’t want anything to do with them because he already has a family he cares about, and he’s not going to let anything happen to them.