The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn puts Luna in her place?

It’s no secret that Luna wants Finn in her life on The Bold and the Beautiful, and she’s not taking “no” for an answer. However, Finn has made his feelings crystal clear and Luna so far hasn’t taken the hint. Will he put her in her place, once and for all?

Like her grandmother, Luna (Lisa Yamada) believes the biggest impediment to having a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). As long as Steffy is in the picture, Luna believes that Finn is unable to be in her life.

What she doesn’t realize is that Finn has matured enough to realize that what’s done is done. While he wishes that he’d been able to be there for Luna, her choices put her where she is today. He’s choosing a relationship with his family over building a relationship with her and it has nothing to do with Steffy telling him to make the decision. He’s doing what’s right for him.

Luna won’t like this. She’s already taken a bold step by showing up at their Malibu house unannounced and uninvited, which was the absolute wrong thing to do because it crossed a huge line. That’s why we think Finn is going to put Luna in her place, once and for all.

At this point, the only person who will still talk to Luna is Sheila (Kimberlin Brown); Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) have turned their backs on her. Remy (Christian Weissman) is currently MIA but we know he was intrigued by the double murderer when he encountered her at Bill’s house.

Luna thought that by making the argument that she’s all alone, Finn would come running. He’s not. He’s not even remotely interested in her, which is a major development for him because we know how much he struggled with Sheila and feeling the pull to have a connection to his birth mother. He doesn’t have that with Luna, aside from the hug they shared the day he gave her the news. Sure, it’s that hug that’s fueling Luna’s desire to have him in her life — and it’s the same kind of hug that caused so much trouble with Sheila — but unlike what happened with Sheila, he’s not begging Steffy to have some kind of relationship with Luna. He’s written her off, too.

Finn has already made it clear that he doesn’t want Luna in his life, but he’ll need to come out and say she’s not welcome anywhere near him, his family or his home. This won’t be easy for Finn, but at the end of the day it has to come from him and not Steffy.

Unfortunately, we know Luna won’t be dissuaded from pursuing Finn and hearing that she’s not welcome will only add fuel to the fire. However, it’s a necessary step for her to understand that she can’t just pretend everything is normal after what she did.