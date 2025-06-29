Horror in Emmerdale as desperate Mack gets a chilling visit from a very unwelcome character

Emmerdale's Mack is about to find himself in big trouble when he crosses paths with dodgy drug dealer, Ray (played by newcomer Joe Absolom).

Ever since the slurry disaster in the village, Mack has made it his mission to get his hands on the cash to save his sister, Moira's, farm. However, what he doesn't realise is that he wasn't even responsible for the incident, and it was actually village villain, John Sudgen.

Mack thinks he has a way to make some fast money by selling Lewis's stash of drugs (which he has been growing to help people with medicinal needs); however, when Lewis and Ross have a heart-to-heart, Ross backs out of the plan to sell the plants, leaving Mack fuming.

Mack doesn't want to hear the word 'no' and secret plans to go ahead with the deal anyway, but when drug dealer Ray calls in unannounced to check out the crop, Lewis is devastated and assumes Ross has lied to him and has gone ahead with the deal anyway.

With relations between Lewis and Ross at rock bottom, Ross is furious with Mack, but things only get worse when the weed then vanishes from the barn!

Ross quickly realises that Mack's not responsible for the vanishing act and starts to panic that Lewis has moved the plants and would be in serious trouble if the police were to rumble him.

But it turns out Lewis hasn't touched them either… So who has?

Lewis and Ross agree to ditch the drug selling plan. (Image credit: ITV)

"Mackenzie thinks this could help save his sister Moira's farm. He can try to get the money for her, so she's not financially broken," says Lawrence Robb, who plays the desperate farmhand.

"There's a lot of drama between these two characters. I don't think they'll ever see eye to eye, but they both have a common denominator - Moira - so they both need to work together," adds Lawrence.

With Lewis facing trouble from the police and Mack at rock bottom, will this unlucky trio ever find out what happened to the drugs and get their stash back?