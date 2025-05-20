Emmerdale spoilers: Moira's killer secret is OUT?
Airs Thursday 29th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle's killer secret is in the balance in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Butler's Farm, Moira Dingle's fears about Lewis coming into their lives might be about to come true.
Ever since he contacted the farmer's family, wanting to know his relatives and to find out more about his dead mum Emma Barton, who had him adopted, Moira's been panicking.
So far, Ross – who knows that Moira killed his unhinged murderer mother Emma – has managed to fob off Lewis, the brother he never knew he had.
But when Lewis caught Ross and Mack trying to steal his cannabis plants, he finally had some collateral.
Did Ross tell Lewis the truth about Moira's involvement in Emma's death to get Mack off the hook?
When Lewis tips up at the farm, has he found out the killer truth? Is Moira's killer secret about Emma about to be reported to the police?
Meanwhile, over at the Woolpack, the wedding is still hanging in the balance as John envisions yet another nightmare about what could go wrong for him and Aaron.
What or who does John conjure up in his imagination as he and Aaron's agonising wedding day continues?
At Jacob's Fold, Jacob visits Sarah.
Having confided her ambition to become a mum in Jacob, Sarah's deeply hurt when her ex suggests it's a selfish thing to do considering she is suffering from life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia.
Will Jacob ease up on his fragile ex when he realises he's the only person who knows everything about her IVF plans and her recent cancer diagnosis?
Dawn tires of her endless rows with her ex-husband Billy. Can Joe come up with a solution?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
