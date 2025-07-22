Emmerdale spoilers: Moira ATTACKS as intruders storm the farm

Gun-toting Moira confronts a pair of intruders who are poking around in one of her barns

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle goes on the attack in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Moira Dingle close to losing the farm, the vultures are circling.

And one of them is Joe Tate who has been instructed by Kim to get the deal done.

But when Moira tells him where to go, Joe warns her and Cain that he's going to get his hands on the land one way or another.

Moira turns down Joe Tate's offer to buy her farm (Image credit: ITV)

The adults' conversation scares Kyle and Isaac who need Moira's reassurance that they're not about to lose their home.

It does the trick with the young lads - but not for long.

Left to their own devices at home after Moira heads out, the brothers panic when they hear a noise coming from one of the barns.

When they head out to see what's what, the lads are terrified to come face to face with two masked intruders (one of which, secretly, is April's mate Dylan).

Kyle confronts a pair of intruders who have broken into Moira's barn (Image credit: ITV)

Totally terrified, Kyle grabs a pitchfork and lunges at Dylan, stabbing him. Moira then charges in wielding a shotgun!

Kyle lunges at one of them with a pitchfork stabbing them in the leg (Image credit: ITV)

On hearing the commotion, Moira strides into the fray wielding a shotgun (Image credit: ITV)

Given Joe's earlier warning, Cain assumes the shady Tate is to blame and wants revenge.

But Moira wants to do it by the book and calls the police.

When Pc Swirling later reports there's nothing to go on, Moira takes it upon herself to dole out a punishment to Joe but as she tries to punch the Tate, she ends up hitting her sister-in-law Lydia…

Elsewhere, Sarah and Charity are buzzing with excitement as they head to the fertility clinic for the implantation.

But it's too much for Mack who claims he's needed at work.

It's a lie, of course, but a few choice words from his best mate Aaron sees Mack rush to the clinic to support his wife, who's set to be a surrogate for her granddaughter Sarah.

Will Mack manage a smile when Charity tells him the procedure went well?

Mack makes a last minute dash to the fertility clinic where his wife Charity has undergone an implantation of her granddaughter Sarah's embryos (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon and April are forced to talk about the future. Can April persuade her dad to forget school and let her continue with her apprenticeship at Take A Vow with Belle?

April and Marlon talk about her future. Will she return to school or carry on with her apprenticeship? (Image credit: ITV)