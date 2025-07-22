Emmerdale spoilers: Moira ATTACKS as intruders storm the farm
Airs Monday 28th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle goes on the attack in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Moira Dingle close to losing the farm, the vultures are circling.
And one of them is Joe Tate who has been instructed by Kim to get the deal done.
But when Moira tells him where to go, Joe warns her and Cain that he's going to get his hands on the land one way or another.
The adults' conversation scares Kyle and Isaac who need Moira's reassurance that they're not about to lose their home.
It does the trick with the young lads - but not for long.
Left to their own devices at home after Moira heads out, the brothers panic when they hear a noise coming from one of the barns.
When they head out to see what's what, the lads are terrified to come face to face with two masked intruders (one of which, secretly, is April's mate Dylan).
Totally terrified, Kyle grabs a pitchfork and lunges at Dylan, stabbing him. Moira then charges in wielding a shotgun!
Given Joe's earlier warning, Cain assumes the shady Tate is to blame and wants revenge.
But Moira wants to do it by the book and calls the police.
When Pc Swirling later reports there's nothing to go on, Moira takes it upon herself to dole out a punishment to Joe but as she tries to punch the Tate, she ends up hitting her sister-in-law Lydia…
Elsewhere, Sarah and Charity are buzzing with excitement as they head to the fertility clinic for the implantation.
But it's too much for Mack who claims he's needed at work.
It's a lie, of course, but a few choice words from his best mate Aaron sees Mack rush to the clinic to support his wife, who's set to be a surrogate for her granddaughter Sarah.
Will Mack manage a smile when Charity tells him the procedure went well?
Marlon and April are forced to talk about the future. Can April persuade her dad to forget school and let her continue with her apprenticeship at Take A Vow with Belle?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
