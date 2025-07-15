Emmerdale spoilers: Suspicious Robert uncovers John's killer crime?
Airs Thursday 24th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Robert Sugden turns detective in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Robert Sugden is convinced the recent confession to Nate's murder just doesn't add up.
He's not buying the story that Owen – who's just died and recently, bizarrely, tried to date rape him – killed Nate Robinson, and is convinced his hated brother, John, is somehow involved.
Determined to find out more, Robert's keeping his ears and eyes open.
So when he spots DC Cole leaving the village surgery, clearly on a fact-finding mission, Robert quizzes receptionist Claudette.
It doesn't take much prodding to get her talking and John soon discovers that his brother, who works at the doctors' as a paramedic, visited Owen shortly before he passed.
Now utterly certain that he's on to something, suspicious Robert digs around on the internet and soon tracks down Owen's brother, Steve.
When Steve agrees to meet Robert, he tells the Sugden that there's no way his brother could have killed Nate as he has a water-tight alibi for that fateful day.
Is John's killer cover-up apart to crumble?
At Butlers, Moira's heart sinks when the water company turn down her appeal against their hefty fine.
It's a huge blow to the farmer who is in the thick of a financial crisis.
Knowing that the Dingle is facing going under, Joe Tate calls in to offer Moira a new deal.
Will she cave in and agree to sell up?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025.
See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
