Emmerdale spoilers: Suspicious Robert uncovers John's killer crime?

By published

Airs Thursday 24th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Robert meets Steve whose brother Owen supposedly killed Nate
Robert meets Steve whose brother Owen supposedly killed Nate (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden turns detective in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robert Sugden is convinced the recent confession to Nate's murder just doesn't add up.

He's not buying the story that Owen – who's just died and recently, bizarrely, tried to date rape him – killed Nate Robinson, and is convinced his hated brother, John, is somehow involved.

Determined to find out more, Robert's keeping his ears and eyes open.

So when he spots DC Cole leaving the village surgery, clearly on a fact-finding mission, Robert quizzes receptionist Claudette.

It doesn't take much prodding to get her talking and John soon discovers that his brother, who works at the doctors' as a paramedic, visited Owen shortly before he passed.

Now utterly certain that he's on to something, suspicious Robert digs around on the internet and soon tracks down Owen's brother, Steve.

Robert meets Steve whose brother Owen supposedly killed Nate

Steve tells Robert that Owen has a water tight alibi for the day Nate Robinson was killed (Image credit: ITV)

When Steve agrees to meet Robert, he tells the Sugden that there's no way his brother could have killed Nate as he has a water-tight alibi for that fateful day.

Is John's killer cover-up apart to crumble?

John throws Owen out of the surgery

John Sugden with Owen, shortly before he died allowing the killer to frame him for Nate's murder (Image credit: ITV)

At Butlers, Moira's heart sinks when the water company turn down her appeal against their hefty fine.

It's a huge blow to the farmer who is in the thick of a financial crisis.

Moira is offered a deal by Joe Tate

Joe Tate offers struggling Moira a deal to buy Butlers (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that the Dingle is facing going under, Joe Tate calls in to offer Moira a new deal.

Will she cave in and agree to sell up?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025.

See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

CATEGORIES
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch