Emmerdale spoilers: Suspicious Robert uncovers John's killer crime?

Emmerdale's Robert Sugden turns detective in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robert Sugden is convinced the recent confession to Nate's murder just doesn't add up.

He's not buying the story that Owen – who's just died and recently, bizarrely, tried to date rape him – killed Nate Robinson, and is convinced his hated brother, John, is somehow involved.

Determined to find out more, Robert's keeping his ears and eyes open.

So when he spots DC Cole leaving the village surgery, clearly on a fact-finding mission, Robert quizzes receptionist Claudette.

It doesn't take much prodding to get her talking and John soon discovers that his brother, who works at the doctors' as a paramedic, visited Owen shortly before he passed.

Now utterly certain that he's on to something, suspicious Robert digs around on the internet and soon tracks down Owen's brother, Steve.

Steve tells Robert that Owen has a water tight alibi for the day Nate Robinson was killed (Image credit: ITV)

When Steve agrees to meet Robert, he tells the Sugden that there's no way his brother could have killed Nate as he has a water-tight alibi for that fateful day.

Is John's killer cover-up apart to crumble?

John Sugden with Owen, shortly before he died allowing the killer to frame him for Nate's murder (Image credit: ITV)

At Butlers, Moira's heart sinks when the water company turn down her appeal against their hefty fine.

It's a huge blow to the farmer who is in the thick of a financial crisis.

Joe Tate offers struggling Moira a deal to buy Butlers (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that the Dingle is facing going under, Joe Tate calls in to offer Moira a new deal.

Will she cave in and agree to sell up?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, though timings are subject to change depending on the results of the Women's Euros 2025.