Home and Away spoilers: Can Roo help homeless Cohen?
Airs Thursday 24 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Is Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) about to get another chance to become a foster mum on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) investigates a homeless woman, Samantha Luther (Heidi May), who is found with a load of stolen mobile phones in the boot of her car.
As the copper is about to place Samantha under arrest, her young son Cohen (Nathan Murray) comes out of the tent they have been using to sleep rough.
Cohen is crushed when he sees his mum taken away...
Suddenly in need of emergency foster care for Cohen, David turns to Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) for help.
But after her previous experience with disturbed foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood, is Roo ready to welcome another troubled child into her home?
Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is already feeling out-of-her-depth with her new job at Manta Ray Boards.
Lacey has no idea how to teach a surf class on the beach.
So she turns to her surfing boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) for help.
But will surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) discover that Lacey is trying to fake it until she makes it?
ALSO, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is not impressed when she finds out Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) got the cardiac job she wanted at Northern Districts Hospital.
Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) tries to step-up and be Dana's supportive boyfriend.
But is Sonny still in Dana's bad books?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.