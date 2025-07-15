Home and Away spoilers: Can Roo help homeless Cohen?

Will Roo agree to take on a new foster child on Home and Away?

Is Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) about to get another chance to become a foster mum on Home and Away?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) investigates a homeless woman, Samantha Luther (Heidi May), who is found with a load of stolen mobile phones in the boot of her car.



As the copper is about to place Samantha under arrest, her young son Cohen (Nathan Murray) comes out of the tent they have been using to sleep rough.



Cohen is crushed when he sees his mum taken away...



Suddenly in need of emergency foster care for Cohen, David turns to Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) for help.



But after her previous experience with disturbed foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood, is Roo ready to welcome another troubled child into her home?

David confronts homeless Samantha and her son Cohen on Home and Away.

Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is already feeling out-of-her-depth with her new job at Manta Ray Boards.



Lacey has no idea how to teach a surf class on the beach.



So she turns to her surfing boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) for help.



But will surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) discover that Lacey is trying to fake it until she makes it?

ALSO, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is not impressed when she finds out Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) got the cardiac job she wanted at Northern Districts Hospital.



Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) tries to step-up and be Dana's supportive boyfriend.



But is Sonny still in Dana's bad books?

