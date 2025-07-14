Coronation Street spoilers: Todd Grimshaw LASHES OUT!

Furious Todd Grimshaw punches Noah in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Theo reveals Noah collared him in the bistro, intent on saving his soul, Todd Grimshaw is furious to realise that Theo’s being harassed.

As Theo heads to the community centre, an incensed Todd reads the leaflet before arriving with Billy to find Noah practising conversion therapy on a member of his congregation.

When Noah reveals that Theo is somewhere safe, Todd lashes out, sending him sprawling. Unbeknown to Todd, one of the followers captures the altercation on their phone

Todd Grimshaw can't believe what he is hearing (Image credit: ITV)

The Platts gather in the bistro for Audrey’s birthday tea and with the party in full swing, a traumatised Sam slips away and hides in the office.

Sam Blakeman feels overwhelmed at Audrey's birthday dinner (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi treats Lauren to dinner at the café, but the mood is ruined when Dev makes a clumsy remark about her Dad being in prison. Apologising, Dev finds Lauren and tells her he’d like to get to know her better.

Dev Alahan sees Aadi and Lauren on their cafe date. (Image credit: ITV)

Having taken a call from social services, Sally and Tim break the news to Brody that his Mum has pleaded guilty and it would mean the world to her if he were to visit.

Ryan warns Debbie that he was only looking out for her and her next assistant manager might not be quite so understanding.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 25 July 2025 at 8pm.