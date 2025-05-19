Coronation Street spoilers: Brody Michaelis attacks Kit!

Brody Michaelis goes to extreme measures to defend his dad in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 26 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

There's drama for Brody Michaelis as he tenses while he listens to a message from his dad and later Kit returns home to find Brody smashing up his flat, revealing he’s spoken to his dad who has assured him he’s innocent and it’s a police stitch-up.

Kit calmly spells out to Brody that the evidence suggests otherwise, and Mick is a violent man.

Brody sees red and charges at Kit, sending him crashing into the wall, and when Sarah and Bernie arrive, Brody races out, a hoodie covering his face.

As they dash inside, what state will they find Kit in?

Debbie is put out when Ronnie introduces her to his old flame Fiona. He assures her that Fiona is nothing more than a friend and Debbie makes out she’s not bothered, but when her phone rings, she plays Ronnie at his own game and lets him think she’s got a new boyfriend.

Carl tells Ronnie that Debbie doesn’t want anything to do with him and from now on he’s barred from the hotel. Ronnie’s furious as the pair square up.

Debbie plays Ronnie at his own game (Image credit: ITV)

Eileen tells George and Brian that the drugs found in Julie’s system were the painkillers prescribed for her, not Julie.

When Brian makes an innocuous remark, Eileen snaps and bans him from attending the funeral. George feels out of his depth as he tries to comfort her.

Brian Packham puts his foot in it (Image credit: ITV)

Carla asks Lisa if she meant what she said about their future… but what will her reply be?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 28 May at 8pm.