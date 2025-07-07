Coronation Street spoilers: TRAGEDY! Will Kit Green survive?

Kit Green is surrounded by friends and family at the hospital

Kit Green takes a turn for the worse after he was attacked by Mick Michaelis in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 16 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kit Green is facing life-saving surgery following his confrontation with Mick after the dramatic scenes in yesterday’s episode, where the convict broke out of prison and headed to the street to find Joanie.

Sarah and Bernie sit at his bedside, but will he pull through? And with no sign of Brody since last night, Bernie’s fears increase. Has Mick made his escape with his family?

Nick tries to talk to Sam about the incident with Mick at the school, but he refuses to engage.

Later, Hope reveals to Nick how Lily hid in a classroom but she wouldn’t let Sam in and he was left to fend for himself. Nick’s not happy and takes it up with David.

Nick defends his son (Image credit: ITV)

Lauren invites Aadi to join her and Frankie for tea, explaining it’s her way of apologising for her recent behaviour. Aadi agrees, unaware of Lauren’s growing feelings towards him. Is she playing with fire?

Aadi is unaware of Lauren's feelings for him (Image credit: ITV)

Having spoken to the estate agent, a furious Debbie tells Ronnie that they’ve lost out on No.6 to Carla. Will Debbie set out to get revenge?

(Image credit: ITV)

This episode of Coronation Street is subject to to change if ITV1 shows the Women's Euros.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 18 July 2025 at 8pm.