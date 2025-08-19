Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow has a SAUCY offer for Carl

Tracy makes Carl an offer. But will he refuse?

Tracy Barlow propositions Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 29 August 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Abi prepares to leave for Mallorca and assure Carl she won’t be sleeping with Kevin. Meanwhile, Tracy Barlow tries to wind her up telling her she and Carl kissed at the hotel. Later in the pub, Tracy makes it clear to Carl she would like to have sex with him.

With her phone on record, Tracy knocks on Carl’s hotel room door and suggests they spend the afternoon in bed together. Will he agree?

Tyrone agrees to check Ollie’s car and explains to Carl that he is up for dangerous driving and claims the brakes failed. Carl realises the MOT certificate is from a garage Fiona uses. He tells Brody from now on they’ll cut out the middle men and steal the cars themselves.

After chatting to Steve, Jenny is certain that Christina is catfishing George and is lying about Dom’s death.



She marches into the undertakers and tells George that Christina is only after his money and Dom isn’t dead at all. To Christina’s horror, Jenny rips the lid off Dom’s coffin. What will she find?

Jenny gets the wrong end of the stick at the undertakers! (Image credit: ITV)

Billy approaches Miles and warns him that he’s being brainwashed by some bad people and he needs to stop lashing out those who genuinely care about him.

Later, he is shocked when Miles turns up at Summer’s party with Todd and Theo.

Miles makes a surprise appearance (Image credit: ITV)

At home, Todd reels when Theo asserts that he doesn’t want him seeing Billy anymore and he has to choose between them.

At No.7, a hungover Asha tells Dev she’s called in sick as she’s got a headache. When Dev suggests she’s faking it, Asha snaps at him. She then struggles to appear enthusiastic about Summer’s birthday plans. Later, Sienna finds Asha in the Rovers and quizzes her about the fact she called in sick.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 1 September at 8pm.